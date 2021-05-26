The 2021 edition is canceled, a hybrid edition in early 2022 – Old Sport Republic

BlizzCon Event News: The 2021 edition is canceled, a hybrid edition in early 2022 Posted on May 26th, 2021 at 8:15 p.m. In August 2020, Blizzard announced the cancellation of BlizzCon, which was replaced by a BlizzConline that took place last February. But while the health situation in the USA is slowly improving, the publisher does not want to take any chances. In a new statement on the official website, Blizzard explains that the constantly evolving situation has led to the decision not to revise the classic BlizzCon at the end of the year. In other words, BlizzCon 2021 is canceled. From the situation in California to the arrival of fans from all over the world, organizing such an important event cannot be done without guarantees. (…) We wanted to let you know that we have decided not to hold BlizzCon this year to organize. Creating a normal BlizzCon is an epic and complex affair that requires many months of preparation, not only for us, but also for the many talented production partners, esports professionals, hosts, artists and performers, other employees (…). The complexities and persistent uncertainties surrounding the pandemic have hampered our ability to properly move forward on many of these fronts, and ultimately we are now past the point where we can develop the kind of event we would like to create for you for in November, says Saralyn Smith, Executive Producer of BlizzCon, the next BlizzCon will take place in early 2022, with a slight difference to the fully digital edition in February. The event model will be largely based on that of BlizzCon, but it should be possible to organize small gatherings to facilitate the gathering of fans. More details will be announced over the months and as the organization progresses.

By MalloDelic, journalist jeuxvideo.com MP