The 24 “AOC 24B2XHM2 screen for less than 100 €! – Old Sport Republic

Good news French Days 2021: The 24 “AOC 24B2XHM2 screen for under € 100! Posted on 05/29/2021 at 11:25 AM Would you like to change your computer screen? That’s good, the French Days are particularly generous with this type of product. You can find the AOC 24B2XHM2 for less than 100 euros …

French Days 2021: Where to Find the AOC 24B2XHM2 Screen at the Best Price

You need to contact Cdiscount to find the AOC 24B2XHM2 screen for € 99.99 instead of € 174.40 in normal times. An extremely low price that does not prevent this peripheral device from showing quite decent properties.

A screen that gets straight to the point

With the 24B2XHM2, AOC does without bizarre design or unnecessary accessories – it is a monitor that reduces to the essentials. It is therefore equipped with a 24-inch VA panel that can display an image in 1920 x 1080 and uses a refresh rate of 75 Hz. A device that, thanks to its response time of 4 ms (gray to gray), is suitable for most applications, from office automation to gaming. Let's not forget the 3000: 1 contrast ratio that makes it a lovely piece for your office, especially at this price point.