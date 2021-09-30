the-26-james-bond-movies,-from-worst-to-best

The premiere of the highly anticipated No Time to Die, which was scheduled for April 2015 before the pandemic postponed it, it serves to review the history of a character, James Bond, who next year will be 60 years on the screen. Have been 25 films, 26 if added Never say never again, starring Connery out of the official umbrella; and there have been good times, regular and ridiculous sequences. Among the actors, over time, George Lazenby’s single appearance has won a lot. Sean Connery is the Bond purist; Roger Moore the most camp , Timothy Dalton is the favorite of those who bet on the most Fleming Bond; Pierce Brosnan got the character late, and Daniel Craig has been winning over the passage of films conceived as a series almost his own. The agent 007 has given much, as we show in this film review from the worst to the best of his films.

26. Moonraker (1979). Terrifying. At the time, his trip to space must have sounded “on the wave”, because those were the years of Star Wars and space shuttles. Seen today, the spectator’s soul falls to his feet.

25. Panorama to kill (1987). The farewell to the 58 years of Moore, already very old for this cinema. With the worst of the eighties (including a song by Duran Duran), Christopher Walken very past and, yes, a great Grace Jones.

24. Die another day (2002). This film saves Cádiz and Halle Berry’s ability to give life to Jinx, a character as inane as he is incredible. There are invisible cars, delusional surgery operations … CGI (computer generated images) are childish and the explosions do not serve to hide that they were based on a very bad script.

23. Diamonds for eternity ( 1971). Connery reluctantly returned to the role after Lazenby’s fright, spouting humorous lines like thorns. Above the plot is insipid. We will save the chase in Las Vegas, but Bond driving a lunar buggy is already …

22. Never say never ( 1983). Does this movie qualify as a Bond title? It is not part of the official canon, it is not made under the umbrella of Eon productions. It was shot because Kevin McClory, producer and co-writer of Operation Thunder (1964), won the trial against Ian Fleming (who wrote the novel based on a script that was not shot) so that he could make his own Bond movie. Now, as he was considered co-author of that Operation Thunder, could only be a remake of it. The title refers to the phrase that his first wife, Diane Cilento, told him when the actor finished Diamonds for eternity and vowed not to play Bond again. It must be said that Connery seriously embarked on this production: he put his hand into the script, and gave the go-ahead to the cast, which was spectacular: Klaus Maria Brandauer, Max von Sydow, Edward Fox, Kim Basinger, Barbara Carrera and Alec McCowen . Carrera refused to appear in Octopussy for filming with Connery and Basinger. She had declined two previous offers to be in a Bond, but decided that there was a good role for her here.

21. The world is never enough (1999). Denise Richards as nuclear engineer . Nonsense size was not lifted by someone classy like director Michael Apted. It was the last work of Desmond Llewelyn, who a month after its premiere died in a traffic accident. In return, the film begins in Bilbao.

20. The tomorrow Never Die (1997). Yes, get it right with the media and the tech giants, and get on Michelle Yeoh’s action sequences (great where they share a motorcycle). There is an excess of gadgets, a shortage of plot, and it was filmed as the script was finishing. You can see it and that’s it.

19. Octopussy (1983). A movie full of ideas that get lost along the way. In his box office competition against Never Say Never Again, Roger Moore narrowly won. Bet on exoticism, with sections of the action in Afghanistan and India. Little more…

18. The man with the golden gun (1974). Everything in that movie is a Oh. Guy Hamilton tries to make him go down the comic path, thus wasting Christopher Lee or the idea of ​​reflecting on the oil crisis. Even in the song there is vagueness, and what Lulu sings. To understand the mess we must remember that a man … with three nipples is fundamental in the plot.

17. Operation Thunder (1965). Terence Young’s last work with Connery. Fourth of the saga, very funny, and some aquatic sequences: there is 007 By land, sea and air. It may last longer, but it has been one of the highest grossing films. The weather has been bad for him.

16. Only for your eyes ( 1981). Moonraker was so over the top that from Eon they decided to return to certain essences. And so John Glen returned to management. The Spain that is portrayed looks like Mexico, and only Carole Bouquet packs a punch. Moore in a script that talks about revenge does not marry well.

15. Quantum of Solace (2008). Craig’s movie blur. It is true that if something has had its period, it is the continuity of the stories, and therefore Quantum of Solace lengthens the story of Casino Royale, though lifeless. Directed by Marc Forster, who ended up deciding on a very choppy montage, in which the audience ends up getting lost.

14. Live and Let Die (1973). Roger Moore enters character with a movie scented like blaxplotation, with a more rock-themed Paul and Linda McCartney, and who forgets megavillains to talk about drug trafficking and voodoo. Gloria Hendry was the first African-American Bond girl the spy has a affair with, and Yaphet Kotto adds weight to her character.

13 . The spy who loved me (1977). Moore’s third and best film as James Bond. Fulfills the canon to the full, it features Caroline Munro, who ended up specializing in horror and science fiction films. Richard Kiel and Barbara Bach also appear, a fantastic white Lotus car and submersible … Great.

11. Goldeneye (1995). Like Moore and Dalton, Brosnan came older to Bond, but works as a spy dandy . The start of the reservoir, with the music of Éric Serra, takes your breath away. Sean Bean as another 00 … It all adds up to a villain like we have never met another: Xenia Onatopp, the assassin who kills with her thighs, and whom Famke Janssen knew how to transfer to the screen with a spark. Tina Turner’s song (written by Bono and The Edge) completes the play. It was the last film by Albert R. Broccoli, who here was only a consultant, after being replaced at the helm of the production company Eon by his children, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

11. Specter (2015). The start of Mexico is spectacular, and then it deflates. Guilt of a script that on screen reaches the 148 minutes. It can be seen, of course, but we came from Skyfall and any comparison was hateful. Sam Mendes is not up to the foregoing.

10. We only live Twice (1967). A crazy plot between the Asian and the spatial part; Donald Pleasence as Blofeld; Roald Dahl’s screenplay – who had never written one before; Disenchanted Connery — dressed in Japanese with an exaggerated wig — yet capable of bringing some bravado to the character; the scene of the volcano; Nancy Sinatra singing You Only Live Twice … The whole cocktail is explosive and without em But it ends up working. It looks pretty good.

9. High voltage (1987). Timothy Dalton was called up for the saga after Connery’s first resignation, and the weight of the legacy scared him. A decade and a half later, it was finally James Bond. After Moore’s lightness, Dalton brings rawness. It was the last work for the saga of the musician John Barry. By the way, part of the action takes place in Afghanistan, then the battlefield of the Cold War.

8. Skyfall (2012). Sam Mendes gets away with his revision of the classic at the end of the half century of life in the cinema of Bond. Adele makes a huge song for herself; the script exudes a Shakespearean weight that in Mendes’ hands is pure gold; Roger Deakins’ photography exudes beauty even in action; and Javier Bardem knows perfectly how to handle his villain, even hinting at a homosexual relationship with Bond.

7. From Russia with love (1963). The budget increased, Terence Young was able to increase the power of his address from the original Agent 007 against doctor No . By the way, here begins his collaboration Desmond Llewelyn as Q, a character that he would play during 36 years and 17 films. There is already a prologue, a helicopter sequence (it will be very common from that moment), we meet Blofeld, and the footage closes with the phrase: “James Bond will return.” Although the “Bond, James Bond” is not heard. In general, it is a film with more workmanship than the initial one.

6. 007: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1971). Watch out for the only appearance of George Lazenby (hired after Connery left), who every year that passes rises in the list. Because Bond is tough, and at the same time romantic, and that line feeds the script of the new No Time to Die. Peter Hunt, its director, knows how to give it rhythm (and that is the longest in the saga until Craig’s time). Drink directly from the novels, and it is appreciated. Musically perfect with its new instrumental theme and the ending song performed by Louis Armstrong with lyrics by Hal David and music by Barry. Lazenby was persuaded by his agent to give up his contract for six more films because Bond seemed archaic at the turn of the decade. That mistake.

5. License to kill (1989). It is harsh, violent. It’s Dalton taking revenge without moral qualms. The film is the farewell of many people: the director John Glen, the almighty in the saga producer Albert R. Broccoli, the designer of the credits, Maurice Binder. Seen now, in her tone and in her plot, she was ahead of her time. Dalton had a contract for a third installment, but there were years of lawsuits for the distribution rights of the series, while he expired the agreement.

4. Royal Casino (2006) . Something that had appeared in the bondian incarnation of Timothy Dalton, his gravitas , became the seed of the arrival of Daniel Craig (who was a good budding actor, as he had shown in The Mother and Some Voices) . It’s a terrific movie, directed by one of entertainment’s great filmmakers, Martin Campbell (who also took over Brosnan’s entry into the series), and it has won over time. Even the music, by David Arnold, who has given his best in this saga, comes out.

3. Agent 007 against doctor No (1963). Everything started there. Toupee Connery, hoofed jokes, Ursula Andress, the narrative rhythm, the sight of Bond through a gun barrel, the music of Monty Norman and other tunes by John Barry, the Walther PPK, the Bond girls, Specter … . Made on a meager budget, but packed with great ideas, it’s a feast.

2. No time to die ( 2021). In time, we will like it even more. Just a couple of buts: the second villain of the film is played by a bad actor and without charisma, Rami Malek. And, in addition, it takes center stage in the final part on the island – homage to Doctor No? -, which is excessively long. But the references of the director Cary Fukunaga, the pair of regular screenwriters (Neal Purvis and Robert Wade) and a powerful writer, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, have been the movies Casino Royale – the entry into the saga of Craig and his gravitas -, and 007 at the service of His Majesty. C omo does not stop highlighting the music: several times the second theme of that film is sung, the famous We Have All The Time In The World, sung by Louis Armstrong. For here are the shots. The film connects with previous installments seamlessly: the late Mr. White and his daughter Madeleine Swann, Blofeld, and the usual crew: M (Ralph Fiennes), Q (Ben Whishaw), Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) and Moneypenny (Naomie Harris). ) … There is even a portrait of Bernard Lee. We know a new 007, not a new Bond; We stepped onto Jamaica (where Ian Fleming lived); we vibrate with the part of Ana de Armas in Havana, a tribute to the most sparkling times in the saga; and although it has a lot more humor than Specter or Skyfall, is the time of a hurt and betrayed Bond. As Fleming described it in the books, “the good, though at once dark and cruel, appearance” of the now ex-agent marks the plot. Fukunaga juggles and succeeds in a film that is still a concatenation of goodbyes. Whoever comes, builds from scratch. Because at the end a sign proclaims “ James Bond will return ”.