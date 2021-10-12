the-30-books-recommended-by-the-formentor-forum

With César Aira, the Formentor award of this 2021 who sees more smiles than masks, a fact as singular as this unique Argentine author occurs: among his more than 120 published works no one agrees to point out the most emblematic, significant or essential. It would seem that there is a César Aira for each reader and those who have coincided in this forum held in recent days in Seville draw together a moving and changing map of his work.

“Imagine a huge mirror at which someone throws a stone and that shock generates a spider web with a multitude of small fragments. Aira’s work is that great mirror in a multitude of pieces that go in many directions ”, says her editor in France, Clément Ribes. “Before coming here I have asked different readers and there is no consensus. You cannot make a systematization of his work, but rather present all the windows to his universe “, seconded Miguel Aguilar, his editor in Spain and Latin America.

In this unscientific inquiry, born in two days of debate, however, are emerging 16 books between those novels loaded with humor, intelligence and nonsense and their always challenging essays. These are the prescribers and their choice:

Birthday (1), La liebr e (2) and An episode in the life of the traveling painter (3) are perhaps the three most cited in the informal survey carried out by Miguel Aguilar, editor of the Literatura Random label House, before coming to Seville. He personally chooses Birthday .

An episode in the life of the traveling painter, The Literature Congress (4), The ghosts (5) and The test (6) are the four that the essayist and journalist Jean François Fogel has read and brought, who asks the editors present in the forum if it has been correct.

“Those four books belong to the same group, which are those of the absurd logic and the fantasy that invades the real”, diagnoses the French editor, Clément Ribes. He, for his part, has chosen eight books to publish until 2025 and has wanted them to belong to the different groups that Aira works with: essays, nonsense and the most personal ones such as The linden (7) or Musical brushstrokes (8). “And it is already a success in France,” says Ribes. However, his favorite is Prins (9), in which “humor, the night in Buenos Aires and the game about the times sums up Aira’s work well.”

Aleksi Siltala, his editor in Finland, publishes one every two or three years, a rate at which the waiting list only grows given the hectic pace of production of the Argentine. And the selection commented on by Fogel, he assures, is missing Páramo (10). “For me it is the most beloved of Aira, in which she makes fun of editors and authors”. “There is no shortage of works, there are still years to publish everything.” His favorite book however is An episode in the life of the traveling painter: “So lyrical, exciting, different and unique. I was very moved. ”

Michael Gaeb, his literary agent, always defends“ the latest ”(and laughs). And he shares a taste for Páramo as a wonderful novel in which many of its themes parade: magic, scammers, smugglers and grotesque humor.

Anna Caballé, writer, critic and member of the jury that awarded her the award, recovers the Dictionary of Latin American Authors (11) that a young César Aira drew up among those born before 1940 and that he barely published in small publishing houses. “When the project was born, Wikipedia did not exist. Beats in him a need to reason and adjust Latin American literature based on a subjective criterion with a will to level off and an implicit canon proposal ”. Another member of the jury, the English translator Gerald Martin, chose The game of worlds (12), “an airana version of the novel by HG Wells or of Journey to the center of the earth by Jules Verne. And Francisco Ferrer Lerín, poet and storyteller, chooses On contemporary art and In Havana (13), in which Aira exhibits her perplexity that writers have no enemies, as artists do; the stories included in The musical brain (14); and How I became a nun (15). The president of the jury and director of the Formentor Foundation, Basilio Baltasar, provides the number 16: No witnesses. “Because of how he exposes the metaphysical trap ambushed in reality and the expected reply to each of our actions,” he concludes.

But not only César Aira lives man and the Formentor Forum has gathered other tables in which each author defended a book on the theme of the castaways, the pilgrims and the Argonauts. This is a summary of the highlights:

On castaways:

– Self-portrait by Edouard Levé, a single paragraph book in which its author sails into the wreck of depression in 1. 400 single paragraph sentences. “He is drowning on the mainland, in Paris, and he needs precisely to go out and travel as a lifeline”, defends Professor Moisés Mori. Days before hanging himself he had given his editor a manuscript entitled Suicide. “There cannot be a bigger shipwreck.”

– The castaway seas, by Isabel Soler, professor of Portuguese literature and culture who investigates the matter for 25 years.

– Story of a castaway, of Gabriel García Márquez, the report that the Colombian author turned into a novel based on a real event: the ten days that a man spends adrift on a raft after his ship sinks.

– Shipwreck, by Álvar Núñez Cabeza de Vaca, which narrates the odyssey of this navigator who, after losing the ship, spent ten years as a “castaway on land” in American areas until he managed to return to Spain. “It is an anthropological document, an adventure novel, an autobiography with tones of a picaresque novel and an inaugural work of the epic of the loser,” said Eva Díaz Pérez.

– Rain and other stories, by William Somerset Maughan, a book populated by vital shipwrecks, although not literal, in the words of Sònia Hernández.

On argonauts

– Los errantes, by the Polish Nobel Prize winner Olga Tokarczuk, a mobile novel about movement from a time different from that of others, a travel notebook with 16 stories that make up a particular map in which the lobbies of hotels and airports become places of meditation, in the words of Patricia Almarcegui.

– My trip to Lhasa, by Alexandra David-Néel, a French woman who traveled to the Tibetan capital in 1924 and that brings together the whole archetype of the heroic, in the words of the editor Pilar Rubio. “Her epic lasts fourteen years after eight months of hardships to arrive disguised as a half pilgrim, half beggar, with her sooty hair and rags.” David-Néel had extensively trained as a Himalayan orientalist and was fluent in several Tibetan dialects. A suggestive book to recover a century later.

– The Alexandria Quartet, by Lawrence Durrell, a work achieved after years of tortuous writing after a fruitful start in Corfu with his wife, his brothers and his mother ―a story widely spread from the series The Durrells -. “Larry hated Alexandria, he wrote to Henry Miller to tell him that he was going to die there, that he hated it, but it was his shock. He absorbed the magic of the city, met his muse and managed to publish in 1957 the first volume of his quartet ”, María Belmonte tells passionately.

– Conversations of Lord Byron with the Countess of Blessington is the jewel that journalist Miquel Molina brought after finding it in an old-fashioned bookstore in Edinburgh and that he recommended to publishers to publish: the interview that a journalist countess made the poet in Genoa in 1823, months before he died on his way to Greece.

On pilgrims:

– Journey to the End of the Night, Louis Ferdinand Céline, which the writer Philippe Claudel recovers for a new contemporary reading that turns us into “homeless, uprooted and it reminds us of our condition as perpetual nomads. ”

– The immortal path, by Jean Cristophe Rufin, is a particular route on the Camino de Santiago from the skepticism and agnosticism that the French professor Jean François Botre He defends as “access way the condition of pilgrim in a polysemic conception”. choice of the Portuguese Lídia Jorge as a long narrative poem that describes the different stages of pain. “I see there a hopeful rupture, a blow cutting the ring of fire that links us hands and feet to determinism, to fear.”

– Trip to the moon, Cyrano de Bergerac, in defense of those who undertake the journey “to reveal the hidden and not to fill their coffers with the golden fleece,” said Basilio Baltasar.

– Course and trip to Spain and the Indies, Ulrico Schmidl, was finally the choice of the winner, César Aira. He read many conquest books, said the Argentine, and “this exposes a new world that can only be accessed from memory and writing.”