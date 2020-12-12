The 30 landscapes of Spain to remember the injuries caused by gunshots and shrapnel in the Civil War

Posted: Saturday December 12, 2020 3:16 PM

The walls of the Faculty of Medicine of the Complutense University of Madrid are sewn with balls. Bullets from another era, from when Spain faced each other. In them, as in other buildings on campus, the impacts of shrapnel are still visible. And, according to journalist Alberto de Frutos, co-author of “30 landscapes of the civil war”, in November 1936, this area has become “a real battlefield”.

In plain sight you can see the gunfire holes and the traces of one of the first and bloodiest battles at the start of the Civil War. “The famous motto of the civil war, the ‘They will not pass’, had already been expressed by the ‘Pasionaria’ in a previous radio speech, but this is where it becomes strong,” he explained. at laSexta De Frutos.

The university town was and continues to be one of the key scenarios for understanding the Spanish conflict. The result of his work is 30 enclaves, 30 landscapes to tell the story of these places which, 84 years later, like the books of the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters, also of Complutense, continue to show the wounds of war.

“Bullets, projectiles, leaking books have been found. I like to think of this as a metaphor for culture as a parapet against death,” De Frutos said. Madrid was not the only city to fall victim to the war. On the night of July 18, 1936, Seville smelled of fire. Churches burnt down and looting by war followed. A sample of the siege of the city that has been collected in several images, like this photograph taken in the Macarena district.

Other landscapes also stand out in the work of Alberto de Frutos, such as that of the Ebro, where the last great battle took place for four long months, or that of Barcelona, ​​Valencia or Madrid. In the capital of Spain, the population ran to take refuge in the metro when the sirens signaled it. “We walk in this environment and we are not aware of the history behind each of these buildings,” said the reporter to laSexta.

The book is therefore a journey through all the Spanish geography through maps, chronological lines and bibliographical reviews to dive into the conflict as if we were watching a series or listening to a podcast: “Precisely, because we live in this era visual and cognitive impact, a student will find in this book that access to information that may not be in a brick of 500 or 600 pages, because it will fall out of his hands. ”That is, after all, another way of revisiting this past which is still present.