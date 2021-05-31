The 34 “MSI Optix Ultra-Wide PC Gaming Screen for under 400 €! – Old Sport Republic

Bargain French Days 2021: The 34 “ultra-wide MSI Optix PC gaming screen for under 400 €! Posted on May 31st, 2021 at 5:26 pm from exceptional promotions like the MSI Optix MAG342CQRV screen that a famous French retailer offered us for less than 20% offers.

French Days 2021: Where to Find the MSI Optix MAG342CQRV Monitor at the Best Price?

To find the MSI Optix MAG342CQRV at the best price, you need to contact RueDuCommerce. The dealer has reduced the price of this very good monitor to € 399.99 compared to € 499.99 in normal times. A great opportunity to move to ultrawide.

An impressive ultra-wide platter

With the Optix MAG342CQRV, MSI presents a particularly impressive screen with a 34-inch ultrawide LED panel. This means that the resolution of the device reaches 3440×1440 or a ratio of 21: 9. To accompany these generous properties, the Taiwanese brand has opted for a response time of 1 ms and a sweep frequency of 100 Hz. And that's not all, in addition to a curved screen, it is the guarantee of even greater immersion.