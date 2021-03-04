“The 4-day work week cannot be tomorrow, not for everyone at once, not by decree”

The AEDRH is presented in Valence: “The 4-day work week cannot be tomorrow, not for everyone at the same time, not by decree”

The Spanish Association of Directors of Human Resources (AEDRH) made its debut in the Valencian Community in front of more than fifty directors of human resources with a virtual presentation of its objectives and actions and a round table under the title “The challenges of the director of the Valencian Resources man in the time of Covid 19 ”. The Table was presented by Jess Torres, President of AEDRH, and was moderated by Cristina Saura, Director of Human Resources of Plasbel and member of the Board of Directors of AEDRH. Speakers were Enric Nomdedu, Regional Secretary for Employment and General Manager of LABORA -Servicio Valenciano de Empleo y Formacin-, Marta Villarino, Director of Human Resources at Vygon and Professor at the University of Florida, and M Carmen Gimeno, coordinator of the Department of Human Resources Resources of the Chamber of Valencia.

The president of the AEDRH explained the objectives of the association – which “has no cost, is not exclusive and is compatible with others” -: to represent an exclusive club of directors of human resources as a ally and spokesperson, enhance this function and be a channel of information and training for associates thanks to its network of six knowledge communities – supported by experts and sponsors -, seminars, presentations and other professional courses and the existence of a network of contacts which includes more than 800 members throughout Spain. “We want to enrich the Association with human resources directors from all over the country and that is why we started our regional development in Valencia”, explained Torres.

Nomdedu opened the game by explaining that Labora seeks “precisely to contact the directors of human resources” so that they can use them “directly and with agility”, by posting their offers on the site and by contacting candidates without intermediaries, to benefit from a database of “broad and reliable job profiles, with potential employees who have already been interviewed, oriented and trained”. Asked about the four-day work week project, the independent secretary for employment said that “it is not for tomorrow, nor for everyone at the same time, nor by decree”. Nomdedu argued that on the 12th of this month he will offer companies that wish, and with a trade union pact, “a pilot project, small and experimental, of a voluntary and consensual nature, which must be profitable for the whole and improve productivity, because otherwise, we don’t want it ”.

Marta Villarino reviewed the measures Vygon has put in place to retain talent; an extensive catalog of tools and policies including up to six thermometers to measure employee happiness and the work environment, the introduction of telework for 20 years, the total availability to adapt the available schedule to 93% of workforce, the possibility of an employee working in a job that is not their own or a specific foundation for volunteering. “A happy employee does not want to leave, is more engaged, is more productive and develops pride in belonging,” explained the director of happiness, CSR and regulatory compliance at Vygon, a company that has t she says, “hardly has”. employee turnover model.

M Carmen Gimeno, from Cmara Valencia, echoed the concerns of the directors of human resources in the region generated by the Covid 19 pandemic. Among them, training, communication and the role of middle managers. “Internal communication must be two-way between middle managers and their teams, and if it doesn’t go well, the teams are disconnected and demotivated,” he explained. “We must change the way of managing, because it must be more human and avoid anxiety and stress at work for employees, which must be covered,” he added.

