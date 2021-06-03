The 5 starting phases in detail – Old Sport Republic

News tip World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic: the 5 detailed start phases Posted on February 6th, 2021 at 7:30 pm World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic is available for PC on June 1st. The remake of the WoW expansion, which was originally released in 2007, features five launch phases to further scale player progression. We will reveal the program for these phases to you in detail. World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade is a faithful replica of the original expansion of the same name. This remake takes you into the once flourishing world of orcs, Outland, where you can fight up to level 70, in dungeons or in raids. Although the game has been available since June 1st, its content is not yet fully accessible. From the Blizzard developers themselves, World of Warcraft Classic players appreciate this progressive development of their characters, and therefore the launch of Burning Crusade is divided into five phases, which we will explain to you in more detail.

What are the five starting phases of World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade?

Burning Crusade Classic relies on the gradual release of its content. Although the original fifteen dungeons have been available since the game’s release yesterday, little additional content has been added and is reserved for the next stages of the game. Although their dates have not been disclosed, their contents are known.

Phase 1 (June 1st)

Access to the 15 original World of Warcraft dungeons: Hellfire Walls, Blood Furnace, Shattered Halls, Slave Pens, Steam Chamber, Mana Tombs, Auchenai Crypts, Sethekk Halls, Shadow Labyrinth, The Botanica, The Mechanar, The Foothills of Old Hillsbrad, The Black Marsh, Arcatraz and The Lower MoorRaids of KarazhanGruul’s LairMagtheridon’s Lair

Serpent Sanctuary Cavern Raids Storm Keep Raids Arenas (Season 1)

Battle of Mount Hyjal Raids Black Temple Raids Arenas (Season 2)

Raids of Zul’AmanArenas (Season 3)

Quel’Danas IslandRaids of the Magisters’ TerraceRaids of the Sunwell PlateauArenas (Season 4) About World of Warcraft Classic Walkthrough Recap of World of Warcraft Classic By daniwood, Writing of jeuxvideo.com MPTwitter