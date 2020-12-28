The 6 key trends that will define talent management and employee well-being in 2021

The coronavirus crisis has had a great impact on the business world and has resulted in several challenges in people management. In this new business paradigm, new needs have arisen in the personal and professional lives of employees, which human resources departments must take into account as they will set the course for the next year. Indeed, according to a study conducted by Sodexo Benefits and Incentives, 77% of HR managers consider that people management will be a big challenge for them with the new COVID-19 situation.

Similarly, the Sodexo study identifies among the main challenges facing HRDs linked to the pandemic, those linked to work-life balance, digital transformation, new ways of working, new security measures, alleviating the stress of hyperconnectivity and managing the transformation of social benefits. Those responsible for people management must be aware of new trends that emerge according to the new challenges of the sector and that will materialize in 2021. In this sense, Sodexo Benefits and Incentives has carried out an analysis and identified new trends in management people to consider in the coming year

● Strengthening of internal communication. In crisis and remote work situations like the current one, internal communication is a fundamental tool for maintaining contact between employees. Next year, the internal communication of the company will gain strength to strengthen the commitment and maintain the motivation of the team. In fact, 66% of companies have already strengthened their internal communication thanks to COVID-19 and this trend is expected to continue next year, according to the study “ The challenges of Spanish companies in the era of COVID-19 ” prepared by Sodexo Benefits and Incentives.

● Training of employees in new digital needs. The digital transformation that has taken place in companies affected by the health crisis has generated the need for more specialized employees with digital capabilities to carry out their activities. To adapt to this new situation, according to Sodexo data, 44% of companies offer ongoing support and training on remote work to all employees. For this reason, it is expected that companies will continue next year to provide training in new ICTs so that employees acquire the digital skills necessary in this new reality.

● Rise of agile methodologies. Due to the digital transformation of companies, companies will bet next year on the implementation of more agile work methodologies such as Scrum or Kanban. Indeed, these methodologies allow greater flexibility in the face of change and facilitate the integration of the people involved in the project. Indeed, 41% of companies indicate that the traditional way of working on a daily basis is evolving towards these new forms of agile work due to the pandemic.

● Reinforcement of employee health and reconciliation. The new business paradigm presents new needs among employees. Next year, companies should devote efforts to new actions to ensure the well-being of the worker in this new situation, for example through wellness programs, psychological care or a virtual gym. In addition, a problem that will be prompted next year is stress due to hyperconnectivity of employees and companies will have to work to alleviate it, in fact, according to Sodexo data, 61% of companies already offer disconnection in outside working hours. and during the holidays to solve it. Likewise, next year, companies should seek new actions to ensure the reconciliation of professional and personal life, since the situation of teleworking with dependent people at home will be more frequent, in fact, the Sodexo study ‘Les challenges for Spanish companies in the COVID-19 era ”points out that after the COVID-19 crisis, 80% of Spanish companies will have more flexible hours for employees with children.

● Safer workspaces. Last September, several companies were preparing to return to the office by putting in place new security measures due to the health crisis such as the distribution of masks, more ventilation of areas, hydroalcoholic gels or the establishment of shifts. work, but the second wave and many have returned to full telecommuting. Returning to the office will remain a challenge next year, as a third wave of infections is to be feared after the Christmas holidays. Traditional workspaces will evolve because they are known, in fact, according to data from Sodexo, 12% of companies plan to expand the workplace and create new safer spaces for their employees in which, thanks to the measures put in place Due to COVID-19, cold infections and other illnesses that occur seasonally in offices will not be as common.

● Digitization of social benefits. Digitization and new ways of working will have an impact on the offer of social benefits that the company offers to its employees in the years to come. The introduction of teleworking will lead to the digitization of traditional advantages and even the emergence of new ones. In fact, according to Sodexo data, 48% of companies believe that COVID-19 will have an impact on the benefits policy they offer their employees and more than half believe that new benefits will emerge such as online training, digital content subscriptions, online shopping or online daycare.

“Most of these new trends in human capital management have emerged following the declaration of the state of alarm last March as, as a result, companies have sought new solutions to maintain their activity during confinement ”, explains Miriam Martn, Marketing Director of Sodexo Benefits and Incentives. “The digital transformation and teleworking have consolidated many of the factors that will define human resource trends in 2021 and the years to come.”

