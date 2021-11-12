the-absence-of-adult-audiences-in-theaters-threatens-spanish-and-auteur-cinema-in-front-of-hollywood

The public returns to the cinemas to meet again with the Hollywood blockbusters after the sinkhole of the pandemic, but not to see Spanish or auteur cinema, which is usually attended by a more adult audience. The absence of viewers in this age group endangers the cultural diversity of the films that reach the big screen. While in countries such as the US, France and China, collections are close to those of the buoyant 2019, in others such as Italy or Spain return has not been achieved. This Friday will premiere Lemon bread with poppy seeds, by Benito Zambrano, an intimate story starring a tribe of women and based on the best seller by Cristina Campos, and Way Down, a thriller about a robbery of the Bank of Spain directed by Jaume Balagueró; and Spanish cinema will observe, between restless and hopeful, its launch. It is a matter of business, but also of cultural diversity.

For Way Down, Sony has reserved 362 cinemas with 525 screens. Jaume Balagueró reflects: “I always think of the public. I’m not saying that’s the right thing to do, or that you just have to think about it. ” The filmmaker acknowledges his fear that the box office may not be with him, “but at some point it has to be released, and we’ve had the film stopped for a year.” He concludes: “At some point we have to go back, this is the world that there is and it is necessary to adapt.” Benito Zambrano returns to present a female portrait in Lemon bread with poppy seeds , which comes out with more than one hundred copies. “There is very little cinema in which the main characters are women, most of them are men and to everyone it seems normal. However, when you look at female characters it seems that you are doing something extraordinary, ”says the filmmaker. “There is an audience, the oldest, who no longer goes, and it is a shame for Spanish cinema. I hope that Lemon bread … not only viewers of thirty years or more, but that they are accompanied by their partners and friends will come ”. As confirmed by the Sevillian, this female audience segment is “very culturally active and if that segment likes it, it could go very well … within how bad the panorama is.”

Since last September, the top 20, the list of 20 highest grossing films every weekend in Spain, has not exceeded – added those two dozen titles – 4.8 million euros, when in pre-pandemic times they could have collected almost double. There was only one exception: the weekend of 15 at October, when Venom was released: there will be slaughter, which reached 6.3 million euros. Analyzed every top 20, Hollywood cinema has been contributing its bit. To those mentioned are added familiar titles, such as The Addams Family 2, The Paw Patrol or the recent The Wolf and the Lion, that also reach pre-covid numbers – 19. It is the Spanish and auteur films most designed for a large audience that are not providing their usual thrust. Last weekend the landing of Eternals, the new installment of the Marvel universe, led to the top 20 up to 5.1 million euros, of which 2.5 million came from the Chloé Zhao film. Venom is already approaching eight million euros accumulated in four weeks, and Dune has already surpassed, yes, after eight weeks on the bill. So why only € 5.1 million when there are no capacity restrictions anymore?

Benito Zambrano, director ‘Lemon bread with poppy seeds’, in the last festival of Seville. PACO PUENTES (EL PAÍS)

From FECE, the federation of cinemas that groups the 80% of the sector, prefer to be cautious and not make assessments about this delicate moment of cinema in Spain. And they point to the sleeper (the film that continues to attract audiences every week) of the season, Maixabel, by Icíar Bollaín, which in its seventh week on the bill has reached 2.5 million euros, a pleasant surprise. But individually and anonymously, the theater owners do show their fear, and explain that they are selling the 44% of entries less than on the same dates before the coronavirus. Neither Parallel Mothers, by Pedro Almodóvar (2.4 million euros in five weeks), nor The good boss, by Fernando León (2 million in four), have lived up to expectations. Worse still has gone to The laws of the border, by Daniel Monzón, with only 640. 000 euros.

More signs: Paz cinema, located in the center of Madrid, a theater specialized in dubbed auteur cinema, and With a large collection capacity, it has signed a collaboration agreement with the mk2 exhibition chain “to address similar problems in theaters,” according to its managers. And two films that two years ago seemed predisposed for a good start such as A mocking spirit (comedy that adapts a text by Noël Coward with Judi Dench) and The fantasies (sentimental entanglements with a luxury French cast directed by the Foenkinos brothers, successful in film and literature) have been directly ignored. If Eternals has achieved an average per room over the weekend of 2. 600 euros, A mocking spirit has only obtained an average of 362 (16. 000 euros in total) and Fantasies, 260 euros (7. 000 total). Criminal Saints, the prequel to The Sopranos, has entered the post 14 º, with 66. 613 euros and an also very poor average of 414 euros. Meanwhile, premieres in this sector continue to be delayed, such as CODA, by the American Sian Heder, or La abuela, by Paco Plaza.

Elia Galera and Eva Martín, in ‘Lemon bread with poppy seeds ‘. In the video, trailer of the movie.

A source from the production explains: “If this continues, we will end the diversity of cinema, especially Spanish, reduced to comedies. And it is worse for independent distribution, that of medium-size films. As there is no radical change, only the cinema that young people want will be released ”. Lara P. Camiña, from the distributor Bteam and spokesperson for adicine, the association that groups independent distributors, points out: “The premieres of majors have returned , and theaters have turned to them. I don’t think diversity is in danger, but audiences for small films have certainly disappeared. ” And he stresses: “Habits may have been transformed during confinement, and the adult audience has not yet recovered the cinema as a weekly activity. Today he is much more selective ”. And as an example of activities to change the trend, he puts Merci, the independent film market that is being held in Seville until tomorrow, within its film festival, and in which a hundred professions from film, platforms and television attend the viewing of 20 titles of the next author releases.

Balagueró explains about his responsibility for the box office: “It escapes us completely. I am hopeful that people will return ”. In his case, he has Telecinco’s machinery behind him for a project that has been in dance for seven years, and that describes the theft of the Bank of Spain’s vault just during the last games of the World Cup in South Africa, which he won Spain. “It was filmed in Cibeles, with four teams filming the recreation of the final simultaneously. It was an enjoyable shoot and at the same time nervous. I always live them like this ”, says the creator of the saga [REC], that defines like this Way Down: “A film halfway between the thriller and the adventures, which solves its enigmas with ingenuity and zero violence.” Zambrano makes a wish: “I want all the rooms to be filled, whatever the movie.”

Recreation in Madrid’s Plaza de Cibeles in the filming of ‘Way Down’ of the South Africa World Cup final. Jorge Fuembuena

There is a direct connection between both premieres: Lemon bread with poppy seeds is a novel by Cristina Campos, screenwriter and director of casting Balagueró’s partner. “The book is very cinematic. It is a story of urban women, workers who, in one way or another, live an incomplete existence ”. And since the story revolves around a bakery inherited by the two protagonists and Zambrano always likes to have the opinion of his neighbors, on November 1 he offered a special pass for the Lebrija bakers, since Lebrija is the filmmaker’s hometown : “The movie is giving me tremendous satisfaction because it works so well. People like it and make it their own, live it and get excited. ”