The accounts needed for a motion of censure in Madrid against Ayuso to move forward

Posted: Wednesday March 10, 2021 7:13 PM

The early elections in the Community of Madrid that Isabel Díaz Ayuso wants to organize on May 4, to avoid a motion of censure like the launch in Murcia, are in the air. And it is precisely because of the censure motions that Más Madrid and the PSOE have presented to avoid the call of the elections.

What is happening is that the registration of the censure motions in the Madrid Assembly – which were then admitted for processing – took place before the decree dissolving the Autonomous Chamber came into force. Although the Assembly cannot be dissolved if motions of censure are “in progress”, the PP of Madrid has an advantage to play in the courts, and could contest the motions of censure considering that they were presented in fraud of the law. As confirmed by LaSexta, this is the process that the regional president is determined to take, even if it means going to court, to defend the prevalence of dissolution.

But before knowing if the Community of Madrid will be plunged into a new election in a few months or if it could finally continue with one of the censure motions, we do the math.

The Madrid Assembly has 132 members in total, so for any of the censure motions to go forward to remove the PP from the regional government, it would be necessary to have 67 absolute majority votes.

After the regional elections in May 2019, Madrid’s parliament was divided as follows: the PSOE is the majority party with 37 seats, although the PP (with 30) and Ciudadanos (with 26) govern in coalition. They are followed by Más Madrid, with 20 deputies; Vox, with 12; and Podemos-IU-Madrid standing, with seven representatives.

Already counting on the votes in favor of the censure motion of the PSOE and Más Madrid, and also adding those of the third party from the left (Podemos), the motion would need the additional support of another party. The Madrid left is left with 64 seats, three of which have obtained an absolute majority.

Everything seems to indicate that a motion of censure in Madrid would not be possible without the support of Ciudadanos, which, on the other hand, has already happened in Murcia. In the Region, the “orange formation” has joined forces with the PSOE to present Ana Martínez Vidal as candidate for the presidency of the community.