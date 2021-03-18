The accumulated incidence has its first day without decrease since January 27

Publication: Wednesday March 17, 2021 6:31 PM

The Department of Health reported 6,092 new cases and 228 deaths from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, already recording a total of 3,206,116 infections and 72,565 deaths throughout the pandemic.

For the first time since January 27, the incidence has stagnated in the same cases as the day before, and has even increased by a few tenths in the past 24 hours. In fact, today there were 127.97 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while yesterday it was 127.80. In addition, it increased in 11 autonomous communities in the last day.

In this sense, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, warned that Spain could be “faced with a change of trend”, and called for “maximum caution to avoid a fourth wave”.

More promising is the evolution of hospitalizations, whose occupancy rate by COVID patients has fallen from 6.67 to 6.45. The most significant drop is in ICUs, which, for the first time in months, have managed to reduce the COVID occupancy rate by 20% to 19.93%.

Spain records this data while tightening restrictions for summer periods. From today until March 21, all autonomous communities with a bridge for the day of San José remain closed perimeter.

This is a measure agreed in the Interterritorial Health Council last week, where various measures were agreed to contain infections and prevent a fourth wave of COVID-19 during the bridge and at Easter, as the ‘whole territory – with the exception of the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands due to their condition of archipelagos, they will have to close the perimeter.