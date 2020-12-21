The accumulated incidence in Spain amounts to 224 and there are already six communities at “extreme risk”

Posted: Monday, December 21, 2020 5:58 PM

The Department of Health reported 2,2013 new cases of coronavirus and 334 deaths over the weekend. Some data which, added to the total of the pandemic, already amount to 1,819,249 cases in total and 49,260 deaths from COVID in our country.

The cumulative incidence continued to increase to 224 cases per 100,000 population. More specifically, it has increased in nine Autonomous Communities and six of them are at extreme risk by exceeding the threshold of 250 cases. At the top are the Balearic Islands with 406 cases, followed by Madrid with 300 and Extremadura with 280.

Hospitalizations also increased over the weekend to 11,431, although ICU pressure remains at 20%. However, there are still five Autonomous Communities with an occupancy greater than 25%.

It is precisely today that Europe will approve the Pfizer vaccine after the approval of the Medicines Agency. A procedure that will allow Spain, among other countries in the European Union, to start vaccinating next Sunday, December 27.

In total, some 140 million doses will arrive in Spain, in accordance with contracts already signed between the European Commission and seven pharmaceutical companies. Vaccines that would protect against SARS-CoV-2, including the new strain identified in the United Kingdom which caused the stopping of flights from the Anglo-Saxon country to Spain.