The Adecco Foundation offers training grants to university students and professionals with disabilities

Concerned about the full inclusion of people with disabilities, the Adecco Foundation is launching the 4th edition of its training grants. A program that includes aids in the study of English and digital skills (registration available for people with disabilities of all ages from April to September 15) and for higher education, for which the call comes to be launched.

Intended for License, Master and FP students, these scholarships can be requested by young people aged 16 to 30 who have a disability certificate equal to or greater than 33% and who have a valid registration for the academic year 2021- 2022. The Adecco Foundation will allocate a total budget of 300,000 euros for training grants for the next academic year. With this amount, a total investment of 1,100,000 euros has been achieved over the past four years.

Triple barrier to employability

Only 1.9% of young people with disabilities in Spain have completed higher education. This is data from the Report on Young People with Disabilities and Employment (INJUVE and CERMI), which also reveals that the percentage stands at 11.9% in the general youth population. These rates are directly reflected in the percentage of young people with disabilities who have a job, which is limited to one in ten (report Young people with disabilities, the engine of the future of the Adecco Foundation and JYSK).

This training deficit, added to the prejudices that still exist in society and the crisis derived from Covid-19, forms a triple barrier that weighs more than ever on the employment prospects of young people with disabilities.

“In order for us to move towards a more inclusive labor market, it is essential to support young people with disabilities in their professional careers. By equating their training with that of others, we have succeeded in reducing one of the biggest obstacles encountered when looking for a job, ”emphasizes Francisco Mesonero, Managing Director of the Adecco Foundation.

Listen to #TuYoDelFuturo

This is the “claim” chosen for the announcement of the fourth edition of the Adecco Foundation training grants. With Ins Rodríguez, athlete and YouTuber, she underlines the importance of training for disabled young people like her, suffering from cerebral palsy. In a conversation with his future himself, Ins discovers the importance of training to become an independent person.

So that scholarship recipients have the same opportunities as the Ins du futur presumes, they will be able to receive aid of a maximum amount of 2,000 euros. In addition to scholarships, others have been created for transportation, residence or to cover the cost of books and teaching materials.

In the 2020 edition, there were nearly 600 applications for Bachelor, Master and FP scholarships. The registration period for the call for the 2021-2022 academic year opened on June 4 and will remain open until September 30 on the Adecco Foundation website.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric