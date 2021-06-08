The Adecco Group Institute presents the “Adecco Equality Observatory”, an analysis of the equality situation in Spanish companies

The Adecco Group Institute presents the “Adecco Equality Observatory”, an analysis of the equality situation in Spanish companies

Gender equality is one of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) established by the United Nations. In 2007, the organic law for the effective equality of women and men saw the light of day, and although much progress has been made during these thirteen years, there are still significant inequalities between the two sexes on the workplace and outside of them.

Adecco Group Institute, the study and dissemination center of Adecco Group, virtually presents tomorrow, Wednesday June 9, the second edition of the “Adecco Equality Observatory”. A report which aims to take the pulse of the situation of effective equality between women and men in companies and working conditions in our country and to see how it has evolved over the past year.

The Adecco Equality Observatory will analyze how, over the past year, the percentage of companies that have an equality plan has undergone a significant variation and will also disclose the percentage of companies that have already carried out an audit of earnings or are in the execution phase or how there has been a moderate increase in the presence of women in STEM professions, among many other variables.

The opening will be provided by Javier Blasco, director of the Adecco Group Institute. Next, Eva Mara Blzquez Agudo, Associate Professor of Labor Law and Social Security at Carlos III University in Madrid, will talk about age discrimination in the labor market.

Patricia Nieto, professor of labor law and social security at the Carlos III University in Madrid, analyzes the equality and pay transparency projects in Spanish companies. After her, Isabel Garca Calvo, from the Institute of Women, presented the findings regarding the presence of women in public and private management positions.

In conclusion, Audith Zapata, expert in equality, diversity and sustainability, offers a framework focused on the need to bet on diversity and sustainability in terms of equality.

Date: June 9 Time: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Click here to join the meeting

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric