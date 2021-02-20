The advantages of renting offices in work centers

If in a few years many remake, 2020 would not be in what they consider the year of their life. What is true, it has been a year of change in which we had to adapt to the speed of light.

But all is not negative, and 2020 will surely be the year of the beginning of “telework”, and that has its positive side. Teleworking allows you to enjoy more personal time and even improve productivity and family balance.

If you telework as an employee, the company must provide the necessary means to carry out the activity from your home. And in the same way that you save on travel times, you might also save on gasoline or public transport.

If, on the contrary, it is independent, the main advantage is cost reduction.

According to various studies, nearly a third of those questioned claim to have improvised a home office for teleworking. But sometimes improvising a home office can be an impossible task. And for this reason, the rental of office space or coworking space is on the rise.

Renting offices and offices or a coworking space, unlike a traditional office, allows you a great reduction in investment costs in infrastructure, furniture, personnel costs and maintenance. Even if you are working remotely from home, what if meeting a client in person is a must?

So here are some of the reasons why choosing to rent an office over creating a workspace at home, or setting up your own office, is a very beneficial option.

SC Trade Center, a company dedicated to renting office space in Barcelona, ​​details some of these advantages:

Having a state-of-the-art space, which is state-of-the-art in technology and services, will give potential clients a much more professional image. Setting up a home office might not be the best workspace to undertake. The work centers are usually located in the center or in easily accessible places, which is a big advantage. Increase the possibility of establishing contacts. It should not be forgotten that a multitude of professionals meet daily in the offices of a business center. Most coworking spaces in Barcelona have the option of hiring a number of jobs. If there are few workers, it is convenient to avoid fixed household expenses or rent your own premises. How many times have you felt like you were alone in the workspace, be it an office, office or at home? It is at this stage that motivation drops considerably. We can therefore consider that social relations and therefore emotional health will be enriched.

SC Trade Center, is a company dedicated to the rental of offices in San Cugat, provides exclusive offices, shared offices, offices or rooms designed for everyone and for the needs of its customers.

