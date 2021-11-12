the-adventure-of-a-father-and-son-in-search-of-the-big-cats-in-danger

Two men observe, sitting on a rock located about 4. 400 meters high, the impressive peaks of the Himalayas, in Ladack (India). They are equipped with binoculars and are trying to locate the elusive snow leopard.

– Do you think we’re going to see it these days. Do you have faith One of them asks.

– You keep this place, these landscapes of the Himalayas and Tibet. Fifteen trips that end here, the journey of four years … I think there is something there under the peak – answers his partner.

Andoni Canela and his son Unai , in ‘Panthers’.

They are Andoni Canela, a renowned nature photographer, and his son Unai, in a scene from the documentary Panteras (2021), which narrates the journey in which they embarked for four years to meet the big cats in distress. They recorded the Mato Grosso jaguar, the Kalahari cheetah, the Rajasthani tiger, the Patagonian puma, the Yala leopard, the Sierra Morena Iberian lynx, the Masai Mara lion and the elusive snow leopard. The adventure began when Unai was a boy of 12 years old. Then his father suggested that he “travel around the world” and see “places that I couldn’t imagine”. “I didn’t have to think much about it,” Unai says in the documentary.

The result is a beautiful story, directed by Andoni Canela and produced by Wanda Films, in which not only are these impressive animals and their habitat, but the relationship between father and son in the hard hours of tracking where patience is put to the test. With its good and bad moments. The filming reflects the evolution of Unai, who leaves adolescence behind and comes face to face with her passion, because what her father did not know is that “that adventure” that he proposed to her so long ago would mark me forever. Now, about to turn 18 years, it is clear that cinema is his thing.

The film reflects the reality of the filming of nature documentaries and escapes from the rainfall of other productions of this type. There are shots that last several minutes, in which time stops and it seems that nothing is going to happen. “I have tried to convey that nature is like that, that you have to let yourself be carried away, with the risk that the viewer will find it slow,” Andoni Canela comments to EL PAÍS. Long waits that are necessary even to observe the Iberian lynx in Spain. Andoni and Unai spent days camouflaged inside a hiding place and it took several trips until, finally, a female with her two cubs appeared in the Matachel valley (Badajoz).

Elusive felines

Difficult, but nothing compared to discovering the leopard of snows over the majestic peaks of the Himalayas. They were cold, especially Unai, they followed tracks that were lost and the sheep that the leopard feeds on, until they succeeded. The documentary shows the elusive feline with its mottled grayish fur roaming the cliffs and snow surrounded by an exceptional landscape.

A moment of ‘Panthers’.

Of all the experiences, Andoni was impressed, above all, by the encounter with the jaguar. “It was the most intense, I was surprised by its relationship with the river, with the water,” he says. After 10 days lurking in the Pantanal, which becomes an immense wetland In Mato Grosso (Brazil) in the rainy season, surrounded by mosquitoes, a large specimen appeared one night, swimming with only its head above the water. They also managed to film him devouring an alligator.

The search for the cheetah leads them to southern Africa, to the Kalahari desert, in Botswana. From there, they jump to Yale (Sri Lanka) where they film a “gigantic” male leopard. “I have stayed with his gaze, you, dad?” Asks Unai. And in Torres del Paine (Chile) they find several pumas, one of them a female with two cubs. In this journey, Unai’s transformation takes place: voice, height, attitude, hairstyle, clothing … while playing the ukulele or harmonica.

A moment of ‘Panthers’

Based on the documentary, in theaters this week in several cities in Spain, an educational project has been developed, to which At the moment, several schools in Madrid, Catalonia and the Canary Islands have signed up. It is about sharing Unai’s experience, so that other students have the opportunity to “become enthusiastic about nature, to learn to value it and to have other references that are not just social networks,” says Andoni Canela. Because as Unai explains in Panthers: “Little by little I Realize that what worries my father is that these environments are threatened. His wish is to share it with me. ”