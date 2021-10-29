the-adventure-of-king-arthur's-nephew-and-three-more-movies-to-watch-this-weekend

The American David Lowery, director of films like A Ghost Story , is back with The Green Knight, exclusive film by Amazon Prime Video. In his new film, Lowery moves away from the typical Arthurian adaptations of historical air and action to return to the path, closer to the roots of folklore and myths, of some of the best films about this famous medieval cycle. In The substitute , the Barcelona Oscar Aibar, one of the directors of Cuéntame, delves into the Spanish transition. Starring Ricardo Gómez, it has some of the classic hallmarks of political thrillers : the policeman who arrives at his new position to replace a predecessor who died under strange circumstances; the chief commissioner with dangerous ties to power or the flamboyant and rotten secondary on the surface who knows more than anyone about the ins and outs of crime.

Petite maman is the latest film by French director Céline Sciamma, director of Portrait of a woman on fire . Few productions have caught the mystery of a daughter’s love for her mother, in a work that feeds on tiny gestures and silences that, in a display of sensitivity and finesse, embroider this approach to the emptiness of death from the perspective of a child. With The English Spy , Benedict Cumberbatch returns as the protagonist to the big screen. It is a film narrated with some solidity but without surprises, and that in spy movies is usually fatal. Nobody fools anyone, there are no double agents, regrets or moral conflicts. Only the real story, and perhaps that is the problem, of a nondescript type that turned out to be key to the discovery of the missiles in Cuba and to their subsequent withdrawal.

The films have been reviewed by Elsa Fernández-Santos and Javier Ocaña.