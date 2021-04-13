During the celebration of the Annual Assembly of the Spanish Association of Directors of Human Resources (AEDRH)

The AEDRH presents the People Manager Award 2020 to Dr Juan Abarca Cidn, president of HM Hospitales

The award, awarded during the celebration of the Annual Meeting of the Spanish Association of Directors of Human Resources (AEDRH), recognizes his leadership work for being “an extraordinary example of very inspiring people management for the sector in a year full of uncertainty due to the pandemic “

BY RRHHDigital, 02:45 – 13 April 2021



The Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors (AEDRH) held its Annual General Assembly at the RTVE Institute in Madrid, which was attended by almost a hundred human resources directors and people and talent managers. This year, the People Management Award went to the physician of Juan Abarca Cidn, President of HM Hospitales, who, in his speech of gratitude for the award, said: “I am extremely grateful to have received this award. And if you will allow me, and as this is a recognition as a human resources manager, I would like to dedicate it to the more than 5000 workers of HM Hospitales who have been working for a very hard year and who have given everything to serve the greatest number. patients as possible, both from COVID-19 and other conditions. People management at HM Hospitales is a fundamental pillar of our model of exercising the most beautiful vocation in the world, that of taking care of others. “

The Association has around 900 associates, all responsible for human resources management. The People Manager Award AEDRH 2020 was, like those of other years, a prize awarded by decision of the Board of Directors of the Association in recognition of this person who has stood out in the management of people and / or teams in their organization, outside the scope of the human resources management function. The election of Dr Juan Abarca Cidn, president of HM Hospitales, is due to his “extraordinary example of people management, very inspiring for the sector in a year full of uncertainties due to the pandemic”.

Mr. Juan Abarca Cidn is a doctor of medicine and surgery from the Complutense University of Madrid and a specialist in family and community medicine. He also graduated in Law from San Pablo CEU University in Madrid and currently holds the position of President of HM Hospitales.

In previous editions, the AEDRH People Manager Award has been presented to personalities such as the former national football coach Vicente del Bosque, the conductor Inma Shara, the current president of Bankia Jos Ignacio Goirigolzarri, the founder from the Organization Nacional de Transplantes Rafael Matesanz or Helena Herrero, President and CEO of HP for Spain and Portugal, among others.

Before the awards ceremony, the round table “Blockchain and human resources: practical cases” was held, where, moderated by the moderator Javier Ali, from Audalia HR Lab, they explained their experience in the field Pablo Palma, Partner in charge of Digital at EY and Emerging Technologies Knowledge Practice, and Manuel Caldern, director of cybersecurity and digital identity at Inetum.

During the day, a plaque was also presented to Alfonso Callejo, president of the Association between 2013 and 2020. Callejo, vice president of human resources at GE Energas Renovables, was virtually connected from France to thank this mention and exchange a few words with the current president, Jess Torres, director of human resources for southern Europe of Rentokil Initial Spain.

