“The AI ​​and the occupancy rate are high”

Publication: Thursday, February 18, 2021 6:42 PM

The Department of Health added 14,515 new cases of COVID-19 and 388 deaths in the past 24 hours. Figures which, added to the total count, make 3,121,687 infections and 66,704 deaths due to the disease since the start of the pandemic in Spain.

The cumulative incidence continues to drop to 320.81 cases, while last Wednesday Health reported 349. A drop that has been observed in all autonomous communities, although the case of Melilla and Madrid is followed with concern, leading with 527 and 456 cases respectively.

Regarding health pressure, there are today 1,063 fewer hospitalized than the day before and the occupation on the ground floor is close to one point, or 13.53%. Despite the fact that the intensive care occupancy rate has also fallen by almost a percentage point (or 35.39%), one in three patients admitted to this unit suffers from COVID-19.

Currently, Madrid is the busiest community in intensive care, with 48.43% of patients admitted with COVID, although Catalonia, Castile and León, Ceuta and La Rioja also exceed 40%.

CCAES Director Fernando Simón noted that infections have a “downward trend”, although “they are still very high levels”: “We are also in the middle of the period of prevalence of risky variants. “recalled the epidemiologist. It is precisely in this line that the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, spoke this morning, who recognized that the British variant already has a significant extension in our country.

The ministry estimates that this strain of coronavirus, more contagious, already represents 20% of new cases of COVID-19 detected in Spain. “The truth is that the British circulate widely in Spain,” Simón insisted.

The same is not true with the other two new variants with a presence in the country, the Brazilian and the South African, since both seem more contained and have a less presence on Spanish territory.

Even so, one of the pharmaceutical companies that administers its COVID vaccine in Spain, the American Pfizer, has acknowledged that a study suggests the South African variant may reduce the protection of its vaccine by two-thirds, it remains. determine whether the injection will be effective against the mutation.