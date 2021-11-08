the-air-quality-is-“extremely-unfavorable”-in-the-middle-of-la-palma-due-to-the-eruption-of-the-volcano

The La Palma volcano pollutes half of the island. The concentration of suspended particles smaller than 10 microns emitted by the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano has caused that this Monday the air quality is “extremely unfavorable” in five municipalities of the island: Los Llanos de Aridane, El Paso, Puntagorda, Tijarafe and Tazacorte, according to the Canary Government. Moreover, “the highest data have been recorded” since the beginning of the eruption, as explained by Carmen López, scientific advisor to the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca).

This episode implies a risk for people with previous respiratory or heart diseases, such as asthma, as well as for children, pregnant women, the elderly and people who perform intense physical activity. The regional government has asked risk groups to avoid prolonged stay in the open air.

Regarding the eruptive activity, Carmen López and Francisco Prieto, Pevolca technician, have pointed out in the wheel from the press that there are signs of depletion of the magma contributions at a greater depth and that the lava that is coming out at the moment has a more superficial origin. López explained that all the observable data (chemical composition of the plume, seismicity and deformation of the terrain) indicate that the feedback system “is loosening” and the reservoirs “are getting smaller.” “The lava flows remain fairly stable, they pass through the central sector and head west on previous flows, without invading new surface.”

Despite the downward trend and the lower emission of lava and fall of the seismicity, López has lowered expectations in the public appearance. The scientist recalled that just a few days ago there was an episode of deformation of the terrain in the station closest to the eruptive center, and stressed that episodes like this reflect that the eruptive dynamics is still “intense”, so it is necessary to be “cautious ”And wait to be able to say that these trends they are “sufficient in time” and if they are really confirmed to be able to anticipate the end of the volcanic eruption.

This relative weakness has meant that the affected area has barely increased slightly by 1 ,41 hectares. In total, the destroyed area already affects a total of 984, 85 hectares. The buildings destroyed or damaged amount to 1. 452 buildings, of which 1. 177 are for residential use. Copernicus, on the other hand, raises that number to 2. 722 buildings, most of them destroyed. The European satellite system does not distinguish between types of buildings, so the figure is always much higher.

The emission of sulfur dioxide, in any case, continues to be high, in a range of values ​​between 16. 600 and 23. 100 tons per day. The Pevolca, however, continues to appreciate a downward trend from the past 23 in September when highs were recorded above the 50. 000 tons per day. The emission of this gas is used to measure the strength of the eruption.

Seismicity, for its part, remains low compared to previous weeks and continues to be located in the same areas, at depths between and 15 kilometers and also at depths greater than 20 kilometers. The absence of shallow earthquakes is a good sign, since it removes the danger of the appearance of new mouths far from the cone. The maximum magnitude in the last 24 hours has been 4.6 of an event that occurred on Sunday at 17: 07 hours at a depth of 37 kilometers, direction with intensity IV (slight).

Delivery of homes

The Minister of Public Works, Transport and Housing of the Government of the Canary Islands, Sebastián Franquis, announced this Monday that his department has already begun the delivery of the first homes in the lot of 18 houses acquired by the regional Executive to attend the housing emergency. Franquis has reported that the families selected for their social profile, and because they lack any other home on the island, have visited this morning the five apartments acquired in the municipality of Fuencaliente that are already equipped with a kitchen and ready to move into almost Immediately.