“The alarm state has worked and is working”

Madrid

Updated: Saturday, January 16, 2021 2:04 PM

Published on: 01.16.2021 10:48

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, shares the “worrying” data of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain, although he specifies that it is not on the government’s table to order a new home internment.

These are two of the headlines he leaves in his appearance this Saturday, in which he adds that the vaccination rate is “optimal” and that “cruising speed” has been reached in recent days.

“We have the knowledge and the experience to bend that curve. (…) The state of alarm worked and works ”, defends Illa.

Regarding the possibility of extending the curfew hours, Illa opened the door to modify the current period (from 11:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., with the possibility of postponing or advancing it by one hour per period) . “If we have to review this time slot, we will do it with everyone. The government has never refused to listen”, defended the minister.

Yes, he insisted that containment is not an option. “We beat the second wave without home confinement,” Illa says.

Where the minister was more optimistic spoke of vaccines, when he acknowledged that an “optimal” rate has been reached in recent days, reaching “cruising speed”.

“We are the ninth country in terms of vaccination rates; we will realize by the summer that 70% of Spaniards have received the vaccine. With a strategy that works, we will achieve it,” said the minister.

Data from the pandemic in Spain

The words come after Spain recorded its worst day of coronavirus data since the start of the pandemic. In the past 24 hours, healthcare recorded over 40,000 new infections, with a cumulative incidence rate skyrocketing.

Five autonomous communities have more than 700 cases per 100,000 inhabitants: Extremadura (1,220), Murcia (889), Castile-La Mancha (780), Valencian Community (760) and La Rioja (738). Cumulative incidence data is an average of 575 cases nationwide.

Faced with this general increase in the number of cases, some Autonomous Communities have started to take more restrictive measures, such as increasing their curfews or limiting social gatherings.