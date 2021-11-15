Menu BCFocus Search for Business

Contact Us / Publish PR Search for Home/Culture/ The algorithm's revenge against the Nazis: Artificial Intelligence recovers three destroyed paintings by Klimt Culture The algorithm's revenge against the Nazis: Artificial Intelligence recovers three destroyed paintings by Klimt The last track that exists of Medicine, Jurisprudence and Philosophy, the so-called Paintings of the Faculty, by Gustav Klimt, is by 1945. The three great works were in a castle in Austria that, the day before the end of the Second World War, the Nazis had burned before the Red Army confiscated an artistic heritage that they themselves had plundered throughout Europe. In that fire, more works by the Austrian artist disappeared, it is not known how many, what seems more than proven is that these three pieces from the end of the 19th century, measuring more than four meters, succumbed to the flames. The only trace that remained were some black and white photographs until recently Google Arts & Culture and the Belvedere Museum in Austria have resurrected the pieces and their brilliant colors thanks to Artificial Intelligence. The work has been done by an algorithm that has been trained by specialists from both institutions after an exhaustive chromatic research work. The starting point, since only black and white images remained of the three pieces, was a fragment of color that is still preserved from Medicine . From there, they collected 80 images of Klimt paintings distributed in different institutions. With this first information, the robot would learn through trial and error a bias towards the colors of its work. The experts turned to works such as the Beethoven Frieze , where golden snakes appear similar to those that surround the three women at the forefront in Jurisprudence , they explain in the Google Institute. The before and after the coloring of the algorithm of the box of the ‘Jurisprudence’. Courtesy of Arts & Culture Google Institute But an algorithm of this type needs more food to continue learning, about 5. 000 images of media to assimilate an object, so they also showed him a million photos of things in the real world, including people, animals and buildings; and 91. 1894 works of art already stored by Google Arts & Culture (The platform houses more than 2 parts and documentation. 500 cultural institutions of 80 countries). “This allows the machine learning model to assimilate the limits of objects, textures and compositions common in works of art,” say Google experts. The before and after the Klimt’s work ‘Medicine’. Courtesy of Arts & Culture Google Institute Not only did they use images, Klimt experts like Franz Smola, from the Belvedere Museum, did a research work gathering academic and journalistic documents of the time. The specialist used, for example, extracts from the journalist Ludwig Hevesi’s chronicles on Jurisprudence that was exposed in 1894: “Three terrifyingly beautiful avenging goddesses, with golden snakes in their hair.” Six years later, in another chronicle, Hevesi returns to treating the painting: “… a luxurious hell, where the golden instruments of torture are encrusted with diamonds and the martyrs bleed rubies.” The precision in the details of these texts and, above all, in the description of the colors has been as decisive for learning the robot as the images. “To make the paintings historically accurate, we guided the algorithm with Dr. Smola’s research. If we know that a certain object has a specific color, we add that color directly to black and white photos “, they explain at the Google Institute.

The before and after ‘ Klimt’s Philosophy. Courtesy of Arts & Culture Google Institute

With all this information, Emil Wallner, Google engineer, dedicated almost six months to program the Artificial Intelligence code with which the algorithm works so that it could generate color predictions according to Klimt’s work. In the next step in the process, Smola and the lab team reentered. The robot does not manually color the paintings, but instead does a statistical analysis of Klimt’s existing artwork and learns to mimic the coloring style. Therefore, with the chromatic references that the algorithm had generated, the specialists carefully inserted the colors in the three Klimt paintings.

“The result was surprising because we were able to color even the parts on the that we didn’t have any information, ”explains Smola. “When I first saw the green sky of Philosophy , I exclaimed: ‘what is this?’ I was amazed because I assumed it would be blue. It was a special emotion, something that I will never forget ”, accompanies Wallner. The sky was emerald green, as some newspaper documents that described greenish tones in that part of the painting had already advanced.

Google engineer Emil Wallner and Klimt expert Franz Smola, at the Google lab in Paris. Google Arts

In this way they revived the works with which the painter caused a scandal – another one throughout his career – in the academic institution. In 1894, when the University of Vienna commissioned Klimt and the artist Franz Matsch the works, they asked for some allegorical paintings that represented these three disciplines. An opportunity that the artist took advantage of to criticize “the narrow-mindedness of the Austrian state and society.” To achieve this, he unfolded his imagination through mythological concepts such as naked women trapped in snakes, children, pregnant women, skeletons, spectral beings with long hair, all brilliantly finished in Klimt’s characteristic gold. The result was the offense and anger of the experts who rated the pictures as pornographic and offensive.

A technician uses Google cameras to photograph the work ‘Judith II ‘by Klimt at the Galleria Internazionale d’Arte Moderna in Ca’ Pesaro in Venice. Google Arts

Gustav Klimt Foundation researchers recall that after being required on several occasions to review his creations, the painter finally removed the pieces, returned the money he received. they had been given and sold to Serena Lederer, a wealthy Jew and Klimt art collector living in Vienna, who was a victim of Nazi plunder. His collection ended up in the castle that the SS officers burned down. Now revive on the internet. The result has become an augmented reality experience in 360 º that is part of Klimt versus Klimt – The man of contradictions .