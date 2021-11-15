The algorithm's revenge against the Nazis: Artificial Intelligence recovers three destroyed paintings by Klimt
The last track that exists of Medicine, Jurisprudence and Philosophy, the so-called Paintings of the Faculty, by Gustav Klimt, is by 1945. The three great works were in a castle in Austria that, the day before the end of the Second World War, the Nazis had burned before the Red Army confiscated an artistic heritage that they themselves had plundered throughout Europe. In that fire, more works by the Austrian artist disappeared, it is not known how many, what seems more than proven is that these three pieces from the end of the 19th century, measuring more than four meters, succumbed to the flames. The only trace that remained were some black and white photographs until recently Google Arts & Culture and the Belvedere Museum in Austria have resurrected the pieces and their brilliant colors thanks to Artificial Intelligence.
The work has been done by an algorithm that has been trained by specialists from both institutions after an exhaustive chromatic research work. The starting point, since only black and white images remained of the three pieces, was a fragment of color that is still preserved from Medicine . From there, they collected 80 images of Klimt paintings distributed in different institutions. With this first information, the robot would learn through trial and error a bias towards the colors of its work. The experts turned to works such as the Beethoven Frieze , where golden snakes appear similar to those that surround the three women at the forefront in Jurisprudence , they explain in the Google Institute.