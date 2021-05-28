The Alienware 34 “WHQD 120Hz 2ms PC gaming screen on sale – Old Sport Republic

Good Deal French Days-News: The Alienware 34 “WHQD 120Hz 2ms PC Gamer Screen on Sale Posted on 05/28/2021 at 13:06 Alienware

The French Days are an opportunity to invest in nice computer equipment, games, etc. And this Alienware screen is a real gaming ally. With its 34.1-inch diagonal, you will enjoy the IPS panel with its resolution of 3440 x 1440 (WQHD), its response time of 2 ms and its refresh rate of 120 Hz. In addition, you can also rely on the Nvidia G-Sync system to synchronize your screen with your Nvidia graphics card to avoid the phenomena of stuttering, blurring or even tearing of the picture. Offered for around € 1200, it’s now available on Amazon for less than € 980. Find the Alienware 34 “WQHD screen for € 979.99 instead of € 1199 on Amazon

This 34-inch IPS screen is a curved gaming monitor. It has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a response time of 2 ms and is equipped with Nvidia G-Sync, which eliminates the effects of stuttering, tearing and blurring of the image thanks to the synchronization between the Nvidia graphics card and the monitor, the latter with USB, HDMI and Displayport connections.