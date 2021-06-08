The alleged Solazur shooter arrested and charged with attempted assassination – ScoopCube

The Tarbes Criminal Police got their hands on the alleged Solazur shooter in the Laubadère district of Tarbes on Thursday 3 June. Searched for more than six months, the alleged perpetrator of the three shots (without touching him) at a man originally fired from Chechnya, who returned to his car parked in the Solazur city car park on November 23, has remained undetectable since. .

The fugitive was brought before the examining magistrate at the Pau Penal Center on June 4, charged with attempted murder, and then remanded in custody at the Tarbes Detention Center. Known to the police for an exceptional criminal record, the person was presented in 2005 by Nicolas Sarkozy, the then interior minister, as a criminal from Tarbes, who “is independently responsible for 10% of the crimes in Tarbes”. In fact, the then 14-year-old defendant had already 102 robberies with violence, arson, extortion … to his merit.

Today in his thirties, his criminal record has 49 convictions, according to our colleagues from France Bleu Béarn. If the man in police custody refused to explain, billing is privileged.