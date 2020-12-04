The American Mahatma Gandhi Law is passed: America will promote Mahatma Gandhi’s views, the law passed – we will promote the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King’s law passed

Washington

The House of Representatives of the United States Parliament passed a law that would promote bilateral exchange programs between India and the United States to study the works of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr. and their opinions. The bill was drafted by human rights activist and former MP John Lewis, who died this year.

The bill was approved by Dr. Amy Bera, Member of the Indian Parliament. The US-India Public-Private Development Foundation will be created by this law. This will encourage studies and bilateral exchange programs on the principles of nonviolent protest of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr. The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Eliot Ingel said: “After this law , the two countries will study the principles of Gandhi and King and work together on many other issues, including climate change, education and public health. ” ‘

Bera said: “As the oldest and largest democracies in the world, the United States and India have a long tradition of upholding common values, promoted by great figures such as Gandhi, King and MP American Lewis. ” He said: “This law will guarantee his opinions and values ​​and remind him to follow in his footsteps.” The law provides that the US-India Gandhi-King Development Foundation will be established in conjunction with the Indian government in conjunction with the administrator of USID, Department of External Affairs, the US agency for international development.

The law also provides that the Department of External Affairs, in collaboration with the Indian government, will launch the Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative, which will provide an annual educational platform for researchers in the United States and India. The aim of this program will be to focus on the views of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr. on social justice, humanity and civil rights.

In accordance with this law, the President and CEO of the American Institute of Peace will be appointed for the Gandhi-King Global Academy, a professional development training initiative. The Gandhi-King University Exchange Initiative provides a grant of $ 1 million per year by 2025. Lewis traveled to India in 2009 and attended a Martin Luther King Jr. memorial event there. -low.