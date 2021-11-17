the-animal-that-lost-the-genes-necessary-to-have-a-human-heart

When a person dives into the beach and swallows water, it is very likely that they have accidentally swallowed a Oikopleura dioica , an animal of just three millimeters that is everywhere in temperate seas. The biologist Cristian Cañestro’s team raises them in their laboratory at the University of Barcelona, ​​because it is a little bug that hides many secrets about what a person really is. These scientists have just revealed that the Oikopleura and their relatives “massively” lost the genes necessary to form a human heart, a discovery that raises many momentous questions. His finding is so important that it is published this Wednesday on the cover of the magazine Nature , the temple of world science.

In the imaginary Collectively, life emerged in microscopic forms and evolved, gaining complexity, until it reached the peak: the human being, directly created by a god, according to a multitude of religions incompatible with each other. Cañestro’s group draws a very different scenario. The biologist cites the famous deconstructed potato omelette by Ferran Adrià, in which the chef analyzed the essential flavors of the traditional dish to create an unrecognizable reinterpretation within a cocktail glass. “Deconstruction is a method of analysis, born in philosophy, that we are applying in biology. By analyzing the parts separately, you end up understanding the whole better ”, Cañestro explains.

The heart of the Oikopleura only has six cells, whose beats they keep the animal alive. The unique organism belongs to the tunicates, the sister group of vertebrates. If you think of evolution as a road, tunicates and vertebrates walked together until their steps parted about 500 millions of years ago. Their common ancestor had a multitude of genes that today are essential to form a human heart, but the genetic analysis of the Oikopleura shows a massive loss of these genes along the way.

Alfonso Ferrández, at the microscope, and Cristian Cañestro, at the University of Barcelona.

Cañestro and his colleague Ricard Albalat are world specialists in investigating the loss of genes as the engine of evolution. The researchers believe that the ancestral form of the tunicates was sedentary, fixed to the seabed, and not a swimming animal as previously thought. Losing the genes necessary to have a more sophisticated heart would have allowed the Oikopleura to accelerate its development and have a simple cardiac organ in just a few hours, which facilitated its leap to free life, floating in the ocean.

When contemplating a 20th century telephone, an ignorant observer might think that these devices require a cable as an essential feature. When you see a cell phone of the 21st century, the concept of a telephone changes radically. The same is true of living things. Seeing the genetic pieces that are missing in the Oikopleura allows us to understand which are the essential ones to form an animal with a mouth, brain and heart. The deconstructed omelette of life. In these fundamental genes, mutations could be hidden that explain why, for example, so many athletes suffer sudden death without a known cause, according to Cañestro hypothesis.

The biologist recalls that, in 2014, La Marató de TV3 —a Catalan television event to raise funds for charity — was dedicated to heart disease. As his laboratory was short of money, something common in groups that do basic research in Spain, Cañestro presented an idea to La Marató de TV3, which had gathered more than 10 millions of euros. The project consisted of studying the genetic bases of human heart diseases with Oikopleura . They didn’t give him a coin, but the plan was so good that it ended up on the cover of Nature .

The new study is part of the doctoral thesis of the geneticist Alfonso Ferrández. The team from the University of Barcelona made a plea in favor of basic research this Wednesday at a press conference at the Faculty of Biology. Cañestro denounces the shortage and delay of public funds and the precariousness suffered, above all, by young scientists in public universities. “It’s a shame,” he says.

The biologist recalls that Francis Mojica, a modest researcher at the University of Alicante, spent years and years studying practically alone the molecular mechanisms of microbes that they were capable of living in the extremely salty pools of the Santa Pola salt flats. Without any application in mind, he discovered that microorganisms possessed a system to precisely cut DNA. Thus was born the CRISPR revolution, a technique that in recent years has made it possible to rewrite the DNA of living beings, including humans, and promises to save millions of lives and generate billions of euros. “We have to cry out for the improvement of conditions in the public university,” claims Cañestro.

