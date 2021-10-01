the-anonymous-voices-of-the-nuremberg-trial

On October 1, 2021 the 75 years of reading the sentences of the Nazi war criminals tried in the Nuremberg trial, which took place over the ten months that The sessions of the International Military Tribunal organized by the allied countries, victors in the contest, lasted. The trials against many other Nazi criminals would continue for several more years in specific processes that indicted judges, doctors … but the main effect of that novel international criminal justice had already taken place by then in truly record time, if one considers the enormous amount of documentation that had to be provided, the development of the oral hearings and the deliberations between judges and prosecutors from not only different countries (United States, United Kingdom, Soviet Union and France), but also from different judicial traditions (that of law Roman law in force on the European continent, including in the country to which the defendants belonged, and that of Anglo-Saxon customary law).

A factor that immediately jumps out, and that has been partly reflected in films like Winners or Losers? (Stanley Kramer, 1961) is that the defendants and the representatives of the po Allied forces spoke different languages ​​and could not directly understand each other, much less deliberate on intricate criminal issues around legal and jurisdictional concepts that were being defined as the process unfolded. That is why I want to highlight here the role played by the men and women who acted as interpreters in that process, without whom linguistic understanding would not have been possible.

Betty Stark, secretary of Colonel Telford Taylor, with one of the devices to listen to the translation of the trial sessions. BETTMANN Archive / Bettmann Archive

Three were the main challenges that those people had to face, generally high in the history books, which served as linguistic and cultural links, working for the first time on that scale simultaneously. The first challenge was the sufficient linguistic and cultural knowledge to be able to translate the complex terminology, with difficult if not impossible equivalences, in an environment as imposing as a military court, in the middle of the still smoking debris caused by the war. That complexity sometimes derived from a matter as simple as keeping in mind that, as recommended by the interpreter monitor, Ernst Peter Uiberall, the word “ Ja” from German It should not be immediately translated as “yes” in the other three languages ​​(English, French and Russian) to a question from the prosecution, because the interviewees used that expression to imply that they had understood what was being asked, not to declare their guilt as the prosecutor on duty questioned them. It was one thing to be able to know the languages ​​very well – each interpreter usually worked between two languages ​​only – and another to be able to understand very diverse registers, which could range from convoluted legal reasoning built in a far-fetched language to profane expressions of a head of a concentration camp. It was also sometimes difficult to decipher accents that were far from those used in schools, as happened to the interpreter Marie-France Skuncke when the British judge Lawrence did not understand the Latin pronunciation of “ Tu what, fili mi? ” ( ” You too, my son?” ).

Three were the main challenges faced by those people, generally overlooked in history books

The second challenge It derived from one of the basic principles of the interpreting profession as it is understood today – to whose definition and subsequent consolidation the Nuremberg process contributed decisively – namely, neutrality in the oral transmission of speeches or statements. texts that were translated on sight. It was not easy to interpret in the midst of the tension that was breathed in that courthouse, not only between the defendants (protected by their defenders) and the prosecutors or judges of the powers that had just fought a war against them, but also between the defendants. different allies, among whom the specter of the Cold War was already suspected. Soviet interpreters were directly accountable to their authorities, and any slip that compromised Stalinian orthodoxy could have serious consequences for whoever committed it. Among the group of interpreters for the allies there were people, such as Peter Less or Armand Jacoubovitch, who had lost a good part of their family because of those accused before whom it was their turn to interpret. The interpreter Genia Rosoff had recently left the Ravensbrück concentration camp. Maintaining strength and balance in the face of those responsible for the atrocities that had so brutally disrupted their lives was not within the reach of everyone who faced the task. And not all of them managed to endure the test.

The third challenge was that of professional preparation, which included the practice of translating orally between languages ​​and also doing it simultaneously. Very few of those who acted as interpreters had training as such. It is true that some had just passed through the Geneva School of Translators and Interpreters, where then only the consecutive mode was taught, the dominant mode in the Geneva institutions, the League of Nations and the International Labor Organization. But there were even fewer interpreters with some experience of interpreting and almost none had practiced the simultaneous modality. It was the French-American colonel Léon Dostert who convinced the American prosecutor Jackson that the simul experiment was going to work. This would allow the accused to be prosecuted as quickly as possible, always keeping due process, so that the judicial action would have an effectiveness that would have been diminished had it opted for the consecutive modality, that is, to interpret the speeches successively and not simultaneously. .

When Göring said that the interpreters were shortening his life, he knew what he was saying because, if the process had been carried out consecutively, it would have lasted at least three years and not the 10 months it lasted. The experiment required the assembly of sound equipment and the hiring against the clock of interpreters capable of working in such a rarefied environment, simultaneously and under the spotlight of all the users of their services, which included not only the direct participants in the process – defendants, defense, prosecution, witnesses, judges, stenographers, technicians … -, but also to international public opinion, pending through correspondents and newscasts of the process: millions of people heard the sentences pronounced by Judge Lawrence in English, but the recipients heard them in German in the voice of the interpreter Wolfe Frank, who had had to flee Germany in 1937 of those whose sentences I was pronouncing.

Ernst Peter Uiberall told me almost 25 years: “Without us the process would not have been possible and, nevertheless, we are practically not cited in the minutes or in the publications. ions on the process ”. Here I have wanted to mention them so that you do not forget that the milestone that Nuremberg marked in the history of international criminal justice could not have taken place without the assistance of those and those interpreters.

Jesús Baigorri Jalón is a former United Nations interpreter and author of the book ‘Conference interpreting: the birth of a profession. From Paris to Nuremberg ‘(Comares).