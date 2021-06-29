The Aon Foundation has signed agreements with more than 40 social entities to carry out more than 50 collaborative projects in 2020

Among the many actions included in the report, they had the cooperation of its 380 volunteers and more than 1,200 direct beneficiaries.

In the presentation of the 2020 activity report of the Aon Espaa Foundation, Pedro Tomey, general manager of the entity, declared: “We have signed agreements with more than 40 entities of the third sector to support different collaboration projects and programs of solidarity focused on improving the health and quality of life of vulnerable groups and on the social and professional integration of people with other capacities and at risk of exclusion, through training, sport or art. “Tomey stressed that” the Covid-19 pandemic I manifest the value of the health and the vulnerability of people, especially those who are the most disadvantaged; for this reason, at the Aon Espaa Foundation, always with people at risk, we are acting urgently to mitigate its impact ”.

Among the many actions included in the report, in which they had the cooperation of their 380 volunteers and with more than 1,200 direct beneficiaries, the collaborations with the Red Cross response plan against Covid-19 stand out; with leukemia and lymphoma, adEla or AECC to improve the quality of life of patients; with the A LA PAR Foundation, Menudos Corazones, Amadiba, Prodis or the Sport and Challenge Foundation to offer them PPE, telemedicine services, psychological support and virus and antibody detection tests; with Caritas, Fundacin Alal or Manos de Ayuda Social for the purchase of food; with the Randstad, Integra or Konecta foundations for the professional integration of people threatened with exclusion; with Prodis, the Amiga Foundation or the Real Hermandad del Refugio to fight the digital divide.

“Likewise,” Tomey added, “we also formalized donation agreements with foundations such as Madrina, Juan XXIII Roncalli, Priscila de Gustin or Pere Tarrs, among others, in a year in which we have also obtained accreditation in institutions of transparency and good loyalty practices. and the prize of the Foundation for Leukemia and Lymphoma 2020 ”.

