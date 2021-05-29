The Apple iPhone 12 64GB for under € 800 on Amazon! – Old Sport Republic

Bargain news French Days 2021: The Apple iPhone 12 64GB for under € 800 on Amazon! Published on 05/29/2021 at 3:55 p.m. Note for Apple lovers, the iPhone 12 64GB is one of the products that will be offered for the French Days 2021. The latest addition to the Californian company goes below the bar from € 800, a price that is rarely reached by this very popular model.

French Days 2021: Where to Find the Apple iPhone 12 64GB at the Best Price?

It is Amazon breaking the price of the Apple branded smartphone. The American retailer usually offers it at a price of € 909, but take advantage of this wave of promotions to drop it down to € 799. Note that the 128GB and 256GB models are also on offer.

Apple’s newest flagship

We are no longer introducing the iPhone, a key figure in telephony and high-tech. This new model is based on a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and an A14 Bionic chip, which is touted as "the fastest chip in a smartphone". It is also 5G compatible and has a dual photo sensor, one wide angle and one ultra wide angle, 12 Mpx that can record 4K video. A real plus for budding filmmakers. Finally, this elegantly designed device is available in white, blue, purple, black or green. Find the Apple iPhone 12 64GB for € 799 instead of € 909.99 at Amazon