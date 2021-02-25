The arrival of 8M reopens the political debate on the protests during the third wave of COVID-19: “There is no place”

Madrid

Publication: Thursday, February 25, 2021 11:36

Ten days before 8M, the possibility of large gatherings to commemorate International Women’s Day heats up the political atmosphere. Already last year, the massive appeals were considered by the right to be the “ original sin ” of the virus, since a few days later, the government declared a state of alarm against COVID-19 and several ministers present announced they were infected.

Although the 8M protests have never been proven to be a super contagious event, formations such as Vox or the PP (who were invited to attend a few days before) demonized Women’s Day with motives. clearly political. That same weekend, the Congress of the far-right party also took place in Vistalegre, which ended with several leaders of the party infected.

The anniversary has entered fully into the political discourse: on the one hand, with the 8M Commission – the working group that organizes the actions of this day – ensuring that it continues with the intention of “descending into the street ”this year; on the other, various political leaders debating whether or not to protest this year in the middle of the third wave.

The government delegate of the Community of Madrid, José Manuel Franco, backed down on Thursday after assuring yesterday that he would authorize concentrations of less than 500 people. The representative of the central executive assured TVE that “the culprit is that there are no massive demonstrations in the street”.

In fact, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, had to deny Franco “openly” this Wednesday afternoon: “The epidemiological situation in this country would not include the acts of which he speaks.” “What you ask me has no place,” he settled down.

Citizens, divided

The leader of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, assured this morning that although her formation will participate in institutional events, “there is no place to organize demonstrations”, defending the position of Darias, who was present the year last within the framework of the socialist representation (and that four days later its positive was announced, as well as that of the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero).

Arrimadas thus fully enters the debate which opened yesterday between two of the orange referents: the vice-president of the Community of Madrid and the vice-mayor of the capital, Ignacio Aguado and Begoña Villacís. The former defended the protests: “as long as they have authorization from Health, it seems correct, adequate and legitimate,” he said at the press conference after the region’s Board of Governors. But Villacís criticized his celebration, censoring the mere possibility as “a very great irresponsibility”.

Franco’s initial proposal was also criticized by the Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, where the most numerous calls are made: “The criterion of public health goes against the celebration of these demonstrations ”.

During this time, the Ministry of Equality does not comment on possible demonstrations. Yesterday they presented the Women’s Day poster and Minister Montero assured the congressional platform that they would be on that day “with the struggle of women”. In the streets? This question remains, for the moment, unanswered.