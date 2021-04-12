The arrival of the Janssen vaccine is postponed to Wednesday and will go to people between 70 and 79 years old

Publication: Monday April 12, 2021 1:08 PM

The Department of Health has confirmed that Janssen’s vaccine will arrive 24 hours later than expected. Although the reception was expected on Tuesday, they will not finally land in Spain until Wednesday.

At the same time, from Health, they also confirmed to which groups it will be intended: it is planned to accelerate the vaccination of the age group between 70 and 79 years, as announced on Monday by the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias.

In this sense, before taking a flight to Madrid, the Minister of Health witnessed the arrival at Gran Canaria airport early in the morning of the 43,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines that correspond to the islands in the dispatch of this week (1.2 million).

Along with this, Darias explained that this million new doses of Pzifer will be spent, for the most part, to speed up the process of vaccination of the group of people over 80 years old with the second dose of the schedule, since 90% have it. already received the first.

This is the fourth vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), behind the well-known antidotes of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. This first shipment will arrive in the form of 300,000 doses, but on behalf of Health, they warn: mass vaccination with this injection remains to come. Specifically, throughout this second quarter, where the CCAA will be able to put a total of 5.5 million punctures.