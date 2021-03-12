The Assembly of Madrid calls for the electoral advance and asks for a very great precaution so that justice is pronounced in 48 hours

The Office of the Permanent Deputation of the Assembly of Madrid presented this Friday an appeal before the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid against the decree of dissolution and the calling of early elections by Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

In the appeal, signed by the lawyers of the Autonomous Chamber, it is requested that very protective measures be adopted; In other words, the court has until Tuesday to decide whether or not to suspend the election call for May 4.

The Assembly – according to the resource to which laSexta had access – points out that the motions of censure enter the registry at 1:03 p.m. and the official communication from the Ministry of the Presidency indicating that the Chamber is dissolved is at 4:10 p.m.

For the moment, all parliamentary activity is suspended, pending the decision of the TSJM. It is one more step to resolve the legal mess in which the Community of Madrid was plunged after the presentation of two motions of censure by the PSOE and Más Madrid on the same day that the elections were called.

Before the announcement of this resource, the new spokesperson for the regional government, Enrique Ossorio, said on Thursday that he was not afraid of resolutions: “Reason is on our side”. He described what happened yesterday with the motions as a “ruse” and added: “Legal standards cannot lead to absurdity. There is no way any president can propose early elections. Does anyone here maintain that in Spain certain elections? “.

Is anyone here arguing that elections cannot take place in Spain?

“We reserve any type of action but in principle we do not raise any appeal. There is a decree that was issued tonight, which was adopted as the law says, and depending on what happens we all reserve the necessary actions, “he replied. the question of what measures the Community will take.

According to the regulations, elections cannot be called after the presentation of a motion of no confidence against the government, nor motions of no confidence if the president has dissolved the chamber to call an election.

At this point, the timeline of events kicks in: Ayuso signed the decree dissolving the Madrid Assembly at 12:25 a.m. (although it wasn’t published in BOCM until the next day) and the PSOE and Más Madrid recorded their censure motions around 1:00 p.m.

Despite this, formal communication to the Assembly for its dissolution by decree took place at 4:10 p.m., after the House Bureau qualified the motions.

If there is an election, what is the timetable?

On the assumption that the elections are crowned with success by decision of the court, they would be held next Tuesday, May 4, the first elections in Madrid would be held on a working day. The election campaign will begin on Sunday April 18 and the day of reflection will take place on May 3.

The elections will be held on a school day and faced with this scenario, many parents wonder if they will be able to take their children to school on that day. While there is still no clear decision, the same can be expected to happen as in the Catalan elections of 2017, which took place on a working day: Thursday, December 21.

Then the Ministry of Education declared that Thursday “non-school day” in non-university education in the community “in accordance with the regulations in force in electoral matters”.