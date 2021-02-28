The Association of Victims of Terrorism denounces Hasél’s lawyer before the national court for terrorist exaltation

Updated: Sunday, February 28, 2021 2:07 PM

Published on: 02/28/2021 2:13 PM

The Association of Victims of Terrorism (AVT) denounced Alejandra Matamoros, lawyer for rapper Pablo Hasél, before the national court for her statements on television and an act held in Madrid two years ago in which she justified the terrorism of the ‘ETA to achieve self-determination. in the Basque Country.

As the AVT reports in a press release, in the letter addressed to the National High Court, the association indicates that Matamoros, who in recent weeks has denounced police torture in Spain in various television programs following the imprisonment of his client, justified in May 2019 armed struggle.

He did so, recalls the complaint, during the acts of celebration of the first anniversary of the Anti-Repressive Movement in Madrid, where he assured: “In the case of Euskal Herria, the comrades had to fight with the only means they had and left them, which were weapons, and they fought with weapons for their right to self-determination.

In the opinion of the AVT, these statements, which are the subject of its complaint, like the last statements of the lawyer “blaming the riots in Barcelona on the actions of the police”, aim to “encourage the continuation of violent episodes “. .

In the opinion of the victims association, the violent disturbances “are encouraged by demonstrations and expressions” like those of Matamoros, which “have no place in the freedom of expression and cause enormous suffering and humiliations to victims of terrorism “.

Specifically, the Madrid Bar opened an ethics case last Wednesday on Alejandra Matamoros for her statements after the police union CEP (Spanish Confederation of Police) filed a complaint with the school.