The Association of Volunteers of Caixa launches a training project to promote the digitization of social entities in Spain

The Association of Volunteers “la Caixa” has launched a program to promote the digitization of social entities in our country. The initiative aims to help reduce the digital divide in the third sector, a relevant problem especially in the current context of a pandemic, and is aimed at beneficiaries of social entities and the technicians and professionals who work with them.

Under the name of “Third Sector Digitization”, the volunteers of “la Caixa” and Deloitte jointly developed specific supports for each of the workshops of this program and facilitated training sessions for the volunteers who will lead the sessions.

The initiative has already been launched in five Spanish autonomous communities (Asturias, Andalusia, Canary Islands, Catalonia, Murcia and Valencian Community), where 250 people from around ten social entities met. The action involved more than 130 hours of volunteering and around 5,000 hours of preparation of the material used in the various trainings.

In the first quarter of 2021, the project will be extended to the whole country, with the aim of training people at risk of exclusion and social entities throughout the year in the acquisition of basic knowledge and techniques of the current situation, with the predominant use of technology.

The training will be delivered 100% online to deal with content such as the use of Office programs, social networks or digital communication tools. The activities provide basic knowledge of Excel and PowerPoint, deepening the introduction and processing of data or the preparation of a presentation. Keys are also shared in the use of social networks such as LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for personal or business use; and the fundamentals of certain digital communication tools, with the aim that participants can communicate remotely with applications such as WhatsApp, Skype or Zoom.

In addition, a specific workshop on home economics is offered to help groups in a situation of financial vulnerability to manage their income and expenses. Also included is “Basic Concepts for Running My Business” training, which teaches people interested in starting a business basic financial information so they can move forward with their plans.

