The Asus ZEPHYRUS 14 “ultra-portable gaming PC for € 1,499! – Old Sport Republic

Good-Deal-News French Days 2021: The ultra-portable gaming PC Asus ZEPHYRUS 14 “for € 1,499! Posted on May 29th, 2021 at 4:40 pm Who says that mobility and performance can’t keep up? Combine both and stay at acceptable prices, such as the Asus ZEPHYRUS-G14-GA401QM-091T, which benefits from a nice discount on the occasion of these French Days 2021!

French Days 2021: Where can you get the Asus ZEPHYRUS-G14-GA401QM-091T at the best price?

In order to benefit from a good doctorate, you have to turn to the Fnac website. The National Federation of Executive Purchases (yes) is offering this powerful device for just € 1,499, a reduction of 21% compared to the usual price of € 1,899.

The accessible ultra-portable

Ideal for avoiding compromises, the Asus ZEPHYRUS-G14-GA401QM-091T is first and foremost an ultra-portable device. 32.4 cm wide, 22 cm long, less than 2 cm thick, weighs only 1.6 kg more. That doesn’t stop it from delivering impressive gaming performance thanks to its AMD RYZEN 9-5900HS processor and Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card. Add 16 GB of RAM, a 14-inch screen and a 1 TB SSD and you have enough. run the most demanding games. In short, a device that allows you to play in great conditions without weighing down your backpack too much. Find the ultra-portable gaming PC Asus ZEPHYRUS 14 “for € 1,499 instead of € 1,899 at Fnac French Days: Don’t miss a thing event offer from TomLenders, Jeuxvideo.com partner MP