The attraction of being an intrapreneur for an employee

Intrapreneurship is a way to promote innovation in companies; it is the workers themselves who develop projects that help the company to grow beyond the responsibilities for which they have been hired

BY RRHHDigital, 2:45 p.m. – March 29, 2021



Is intrapreneurship attractive for employees? It certainly is. At least, that’s what the president of the International Institute of Intrapreneurship, Frank Moreno, says. One of the most visible benefits is workforce motivation.

Moreno explains that motivation is one of the benefits that employees can see in the short term. The President of the Institute recalls that intrapreneurship promotes personal and professional satisfaction. As a result, there is a “noticeable improvement in their self-esteem and quality of life”.

Intrapreneurship is a way to encourage innovation in companies. It is the workers themselves who develop projects that help the company to grow beyond the responsibilities for which they have been hired.

This activity offers the employee long-term personal and professional growth. Moreno assures that within the framework of this growth, he emphasizes that the worker “widens his field of knowledge, which will lead him to a bigger and better professional career and all that that implies”. Specifically, he gives as an example that these types of people can get faster promotions, better jobs, pay increases, or assiduously participate in decision-making in the company.

On the other hand, intrapreneurship brings added value to the company. It encourages, among other things, active listening which promotes the creation of a “true intrapreneurial culture in the organization”.

According to Moreno, by promoting the culture of intrapreneurship, the company not only gives a gift or a reward for a competition or a debate of ideas to the worker, but also encourages the participation of the workforce. in the business.

In this sense, the International Institute of Intrapreneurship expresses the need to “recognize and adequately reward talents”. This, says Moreno, “is the best way not to lose it, to gain advantages and opportunities with intrapreneurship actions, and also, why not say it, for the organization’s brand to improve. “. In this way, the company can be seen in the market differently.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital