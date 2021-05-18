the austere images of the incessant net of migrants towards the coast of Ceuta

Publication: Tuesday, May 18, 2021 12:03 PM

The situation in Ceuta remains very delicate after the arrival of more than 5,000 migrants in less than 24 hours by sea from Morocco. Proof of this is the images that LaSexta was able to capture and it is that the net of people swimming across the border continues endlessly.

On the other side of the barrier that separates Morocco from Spain, thousands of people have been waiting for more than 24 hours with the intention of swimming across and since dawn this morning there has been a great avalanche of migrants who threw themselves into the sea to get to Tarajal beach in Ceuta.

On the Spanish side, members of the army with tanks await them, as well as the state security forces and bodies and the Red Cross, which is trying to intercept them at sea to avoid fatal outcomes.

In fact, in the video accompanying these lines, you can see how several migrants rescued by a Red Cross boat jump into the sea when they are near the beach to continue trying to reach Spanish soil.

Many of those who reach the coast of Ceuta stay on the rocks and do not walk on the sand because as soon as they do, they are immediately sent back by the army to Morocco. These are hot returns, which the European Court of Human Rights approved in February 2020 in a controversial decision.

In the footage, you can also see how members of the Civil Guard and the Army drag several migrants who passed out after being rescued from the sea and cover them with thermal blankets.