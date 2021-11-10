Home/Culture/ The Autumn of Daniel Barenboim Culture The Autumn of Daniel Barenboim

Daniel Barenboim conducts the Symphony ‘ Incomplete ‘by Schubert to the Berlin Staatskapelle at the National Auditorium last Monday. Rafa Martín / Ibermúsica The talent of others elicits, almost equally, sincere admiration and insane envy. His inordinate talent – and few have been known in the world of music as exorbitant as Daniel Barenboim’s – in turn, extreme reactions in both directions and it is not difficult to find among us almost pathological examples of both. Even so, it is perhaps more difficult to understand those who continue to be determined to deny the Argentine bread and salt, when his career, as inordinate as his talent, is marked by achievements that are very difficult, if not impossible, to emulate by anyone else. mortal. What Barenboim has done as a conductor and as a pianist is the closest thing to one of those feats full of feats and episodes that the classics liked to narrate: this is supported by thousands of concerts and operatic performances over seven decades, which live in the memory of those who were there, like the hundreds of recordings that make up a record legacy no less enormous and overwhelming, only comparable if anything to that of his friend Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau. There are too many quantitative adjectives for a single paragraph, yes, but there is no choice but to resort to them. Ibermúsica Season LII Schubert: Symphony no. 7. Beethoven: Symphony no. 3. Schumann: Symphony no. 1. Brahms: Symphony no. 4. Staatskapelle in Berlin. Dir .: Daniel Barenboim. National Auditorium, November 8 and 9.

The two concerts that he has just offered in Madrid in front of the Staatskapelle in Berlin, of which he is director for life, should encourage us, first of all, to put on record another facet of Barenboim that is not usually noticed: that of orchestra forger. In the almost 36 The years that he has been at the forefront of the Berlin band has turned it, and we have just witnessed it once again, into a virtually perfect machine (only the horns have shown very specific weaknesses) that is capable of rubbing shoulders with the best orchestras of his city, his country and anywhere else in the world, without forgetting, of course, that his usual location is a moat, since his main task is to play operatic performances at the Staatsoper Unter den Linden. From the past 27 of October, however, it is touring half of Europe showing its excellence as a purely symphonic orchestra, which plays in full view of all on a stage: the long tour began in Athens, with all the Symphonies of Schumann and Brahms divided into four concerts, was going to continue at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan with the symphonic cycle of the second (but a possible case of coronavirus within the orchestra forced the cancellation of the two concerts, with the second replaced in extremis for a piano recital by Barenboim) and stopped at the Victoria Hall in Geneva before arriving at Madrid. This week they will repeat the four concerts in Athens at the Musikverein in Vienna (where the symphonic integrals of Beethoven, Brahms, Mahler and Bruckner had already been offered in the past) and the tour will close at the recently renovated Tonhalle in Zurich on 15 November, fair the day Barenboim will turn 81 years. Before his arrival in the orchestra, even very recently the fall of the Berlin Wall, feats like these were unthinkable. It can be said, without risk of exaggeration, that the current Berlin Staatskapelle, one of the oldest orchestras in the world, is his personal creation. And it is a great joy to see so many women among its instrumentalists, including several in the first stands of their respective sections.

Daniel Barenboim directs the Berlin’s Staatskapelle, a very personal creation of the Argentine director. Rafa Martín / Ibermúsica

For their concerts at the National Auditorium (full for the first time on Monday after many months and with very few empty seats on Tuesday) they have chosen two programs full of logic: in the first, the first modern symphony, the conceptually and formally overwhelming “Heroic” by Beethoven, preceded by the one that his admirer and fellow citizen, Franz Schubert, left truncated like an unfinished torso of only two movements; in the second, the symphonic christening of Robert Schumann and the farewell to the genre of his former protégé and friend Johannes Brahms. The temporal arc therefore covers eight decades, almost the entire nineteenth century, and leads us from Beethoven’s coup of authority with a work that, although firmly rooted in the past, opened avenues for the future of unpredictable consequences at that time. , to a symphony that Brahms decided to culminate with a gesture full of nostalgia and historical reminiscences: the last movement is a direct result of the admiration that caused him to know the ciaccona end of the Cantata BWV 269 by Bach, then published (1884) for the first time, in the venerable edition of the Bach-Gesellschaft, even though its very young author composed it sometime in the first decade of the previous century.

At Monday’s concert, the “Incomplete” of Schubert met an extraordinary version inariably placid and serene, to the point that several of the sforzandi prescribed by the composer sounded almost expansive, without mordant or incisive attacks. The second theme of the first movement, embodied as a Allegro moderato extremely slow, it sounded more lyrical if possible than the first, molded with sparse and essential gestures by Barenboim, almost always more focused on asking his musicians for moderation than on demanding greater volume, although the fortissimo of the development already had a different weight than that of the end of the exhibition . It was a version of classic works, with a fine line, with multiple dynamic, agogic and harmonic details only perceptible to the very attentive ear (like the masterful first coda), in which the lyrical and singable component was emphasized whenever possible. that the outbursts of drama were muffled. The latter were more granite in the Andante con moto, also dominated by a constant balance between containment and intensity. Few times has the key of E major sounded sadder and less exultant. And it was enough to lower a semitone after the break, substituting sharps for flats, to settle on the key of the “Heroic” Symphony.

After that unannounced break in the program , Barenboim and the orchestra started cold and the Allegro con brio initial did not have the necessary breadth or weight, and not only because of the surprising decision not to repeat the exhibition: respecting Beethoven’s indication gives this revolutionary movement an important added value. After the promising opening chords, the movement lost strength and neither the cohesion nor the sound density that had characterized the version of the ” Incomplete ”. Although flawless from an architectural point of view (few musicians have known how to build Beethovenian buildings with the intelligence and logic of Barenboim), it was a first uneven movement, lacking the verve and drive that the Argentine has been able to give him on many other occasions, and which are not very different from those that characterize the homologous movement of the Sonata “Waldstein” , an almost unattainable peak in the hands of the Argentine. Things improved, and much, in the funeral march, understood without excesses, more seraphic than torn, and which grew exponentially in interest from fugato , a paragon of clarity and drama – again – highly concentrated and restrained. Already concluded, after the first violins take up sotto voce the theme initially exposed by the oboe, the fortissimo of cellos and double basses it did sound like a stab of deep pain, and from there the orchestra and conductor built an enormously personal rise and fall, transmitting the enormous innovative potential of these bars with a portentous execution and a focused approach. very personal.

Class lesson

Barenboim did respect the repetitions of the Scherzo , although overall it sounded more like parentheses prior to the final artillery barrage. With a new display of gestural economy, the conductor worked wonders in the translation of the Beethovenian counterpoint (also very present in the final series of variations), in the balance and impasto between the different sections of the orchestra and, also here, in the exploration of the most modern aspects of music, although without ever neglecting the classical works. Although it is the string, with its variety and homogeneity of bow strokes and its impeccable tuning, the one that most tends to catch our attention, each intervention by Cristina Gómez Godoy, the oboe soloist of the orchestra, forced us to fix our eyes on it. : all his solos were a lesson in class, sound and style, but his way of starting the Poco Andante (solo with clarinets and bassoons), which Beethoven marks piano and with espressione , it was one of those moments that remain stuck in memory. The Linarian, and not for playing at home as they say, was credited with the warm applause with which the public gave her during the long time that Barenboim kept her standing at the end of the concert (at the beginning of next year the recording of both with Mozart and Richard Strauss Concertos). The preparation of the coda, marked Presto , It was a display of control and dynamic planning on the part of the Argentine director, who also fled from all lawlessness in the sometimes disheveled final stretch. He started the concert by controlling the start at pianissimo of the “Incomplete” and ended it controlling the conclusion in fortissmo of the “Heroic”.

An affectionate gesture from Daniel Barenboim to the violinist Lothar Strauß. In the foreground, the concertmaster Wolfram Brandl. Rafa Martín / Ibermúsica

At Tuesday’s concert, the sound of the orchestra was transformed in the same way that snakes shed their skin. The only addition were the trombones, because the string kept the same template (from first twelve violins down), but the ensemble produced a different sound, especially in the Fourth of Brahms, because the Schumann’s First isn’t exactly an orchestration prodigy. In fact, it seemed that Barenboim was mainly concerned in the latter with giving cohesion to an early score in which the seams resulting from inexperience are too visible. His gestural economy reached the highest point here, with that peculiar baton technique, pointing downward rather than upward, and the left arm close to the body at many times: even in sections like the one marked Animato kept bodily immobility intact. The orchestra knows him so well, and he knows her, that he seems capable of following him even with his eyes closed. In the Larghetto let them play almost alone, although the clarity of the textures and the minimal gradations of tempo denoted that there was a guiding mind. The final leg of Scherzo and all the last movement, which clearly shows the influence of Mendelssohn, were the best of the version, which left in the air the question of whether it would not have been a better couple of the Fourth Brahms’s own Fourth by Schumann, a much more substantial work and also in a minor way.

What allowed the choice was for Brahms’ latest symphonic creation to shine even more brilliantly. Refugee in the twelve years that still remained of his life in the piano, the song, the chamber music and, ultimately, the organ, to pay homage to Bach in his swan song, listening to this music it is impossible not to miss more hamburger symphonies. And these are bars and ways that have all the signs of being very, very close to Daniel Barenboim’s current spiritual state, who seemed to bring out the octave B of first and second violins with which the symphony of the deepest subsoil begins: a note arrival from beyond the grave. In line with everything heard up to then, the tempi

dominated slow, the lyrical backwaters and the much more buried intensity that it manifests. The initial Allegro non troppo sounded as a whole organic with a perfect interlocking of all its parts, much more complex than it may seem at first glance. There were no excesses, nor outrageousness, but a contained classicism, manifest even in the recollection of the last chord, drum roll included.

The second movement was chamber music in its purest form. Seen from behind, Barenboim seemed not to make a single gesture, although the musicians always breathed with him. The central section raised the temperature just enough dramatically and from then on it slowly faded away. It was here that the title of Frank Kermode’s study came to mind, The Sense of an Ending (taken up decades later by Julian Barnes for one of his novels), because absolutely all the endings of movement molded by Barenboim had a sense, a logic and a directionality perfectly delimited from the podium. In the central section of the Allegro giocoso , the Argentine found a new grip for gravity and reflection, and then, approached almost attacca, gave us what was probably the best performed movement of the two concerts. The series of variations on the Bachian-inspired bass sounded like such, each with a very marked personality, but also embedded in a continuum dominated by logic. The ones featuring the string, the woods (such as the famous flute solo, played in a somewhat complicated and unnatural way by Claudia Stein) and the brass (extraordinary trombone and horn choirs) followed one another as if they were a sequel direct from the series of variations of Haydn, Mozart or Beethoven, including, of course, those of the “Heroic” : such was the classic mark that Barenboim was able to impress on them. With excellent judgment, as the day before, there were no tips: both the Third by Beethoven as the Fourth Brahms does not support postscripts.

Daniel Barenboim appreciates the applause from the audience who It filled the Symphonic Hall of the National Auditorium on Monday. Rafa Martín / Ibermúsica

In Madrid, where he has once again been received with the affection that is professed to those who have been part of our lives for decades, many will treasure in his memory multiple memories of the Barenboim let’s call it springtime, volcanic and bright. Now, on the verge of being an octogenarian, about to sneak into our homes again at the New Year’s Concert from Vienna on January 1, he has become an autumnal interpreter, measured, calm, wise and with a certain tendency to melancholia. I hope the autumn is long, very long.