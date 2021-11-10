The Autumn of Daniel Barenboim
The talent of others elicits, almost equally, sincere admiration and insane envy. His inordinate talent – and few have been known in the world of music as exorbitant as Daniel Barenboim’s – in turn, extreme reactions in both directions and it is not difficult to find among us almost pathological examples of both. Even so, it is perhaps more difficult to understand those who continue to be determined to deny the Argentine bread and salt, when his career, as inordinate as his talent, is marked by achievements that are very difficult, if not impossible, to emulate by anyone else. mortal. What Barenboim has done as a conductor and as a pianist is the closest thing to one of those feats full of feats and episodes that the classics liked to narrate: this is supported by thousands of concerts and operatic performances over seven decades, which live in the memory of those who were there, like the hundreds of recordings that make up a record legacy no less enormous and overwhelming, only comparable if anything to that of his friend Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau. There are too many quantitative adjectives for a single paragraph, yes, but there is no choice but to resort to them.
Ibermúsica Season LII
Schubert: Symphony no. 7. Beethoven: Symphony no. 3. Schumann: Symphony no. 1. Brahms: Symphony no. 4. Staatskapelle in Berlin. Dir .: Daniel Barenboim. National Auditorium, November 8 and 9.