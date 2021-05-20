The AVE will arrive at Barajas airport

Publication: Thursday, May 20, 2021 12:56

The government is working to make the arrival of the AVE at Barajas airport a reality. This is the announcement made by the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, José Luis Ábalos.

Defending the commitment to interconnectivity, the Minister explained that “one of the next high speed stops we are already working on will be the connection with Adolfo Suárez Madrid Barajas Airport”. A place that presents itself as a gateway to Europe for tourism and a commitment to improving the transport of goods.

We expand this information