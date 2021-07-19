The Balearic Islands recommend the mask outdoors from the age of six in its territory

The government of the Balearic Islands has decided to recommend the use of a mask outdoors, on its territory and for all people over six years of age. Finally, he chose not to make this measure mandatory, the decision to be approved by the courts.

As in the rest of Spain, wearing a mask is compulsory when the social distance of 1.5 meters cannot be maintained. In addition, authorities in the Balearic Islands have taken other measures to stop the growing increase in COVID-19 infections.

Thus, the restaurant must close at one in the morning and not at two, as has been done. In addition, the capacity of tables in the hotel industry has been reduced from 12 to eight on the terrace and from six to four indoors.

The beaches will also have a new schedule, and will remain closed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

On the other hand, the autonomous government has requested authorization from the Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands to adopt a more severe measure, according to which in the event of an incidence greater than 450 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, there cannot be of meetings between non-cohabitants from one same to the next, six in the morning.