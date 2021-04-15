The Basque Country, Castile and León and Madrid order the removal of FFP2 graphene masks

Publication: Thursday, April 15, 2021 2:47 PM

Madrid has ordered the withdrawal of a specific batch of FFP2 masks due to its potential relationship between graphene and lung problems. The origin of this request lies in a notice from the Ministry of Health of Canada, which warned that these masks included this material in their composition and that it could be linked to damage to health.

The Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, announced on Thursday that they will investigate whether they have been distributed in the region and at what points, and that he is waiting for what the competent authorities say about their validity, therefore, execute (or not) its subsequent withdrawal. The capital city council also ordered the removal of these masks.

In the Valencian Community, they have shown their concern. More specifically, the Central Independent Union of Civil Servants (CSIF), which asked the General Secretariat of the government delegation to “give instructions to remove this type of mask and replace it with others that do not have this material”. The union seeks to make it effective in “integrated government delegation services and in non-integrated provincial services”.

They demand the “total withdrawal of this type of mask and the guarantee that there will be no supply in the future” and ask the municipalities to “carry out the control of the state of health of any worker who would have have been able to use this mask since then to adequately inform occupational medicine and safety committees on the real risks demonstrated “.

Castilla y León and the Basque Country have already withdrawn them

The governments of Castilla y León and the Basque Country have already announced on Wednesday the withdrawal of these lots. The CSIF reported that on Monday several hospital and primary care departments in Ávila, León, Palencia, Segovia or Valladolid received these masks and warned that “Tuesday afternoon they were used at the Río Hortega hospital in Valladolid in emergency services, pediatrics and liver transplantation., as well as in the morning were used in pulmonology or digestive “.

On the other hand, the Professional Union of Ertzaintza echoed the advice of the National Institute of Health Management (Ingesa), which in turn learned of the alert from the Ministry of Health of Canada. He asked the Ministry of Health to report “in an adequate and transparent manner” and asked the Basque Government’s Health Department for a study on its use and its consequences.

Faced with these alerts, the Junta de Castilla y León and the Basque Health Service (Osakidetza) have decided to stop the distribution of these lots in the two territories.