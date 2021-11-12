Culture

'The belly of the sea' and four other films to see this weekend

Photo of bcfadmin bcfadminNovember 12, 2021
3
'the-belly-of-the-sea'-and-four-other-films-to-see-this-weekend

In The Belly of the Sea, Agustí Villaronga adapts Ocean Sea , by the writer Alessandro Baricco, to talk about cowardice and ineptitude. The director of Pa negre, film with which he won nine Goya awards in 2011 , brings together the cruelty that his films usually have from a fusion of theatrical reflections. Way Down smells like an attempt to take advantage of the international success of La casa de papel , and everything is forgettable except the staging by Jaume Balagueró when we have the information. Be careful what you wish for brings together barely an hour and twenty of footage about “a family that turned its back on magic.”

The British Rebecca Hall makes her directing debut with Claroscuro, an adaptation of the novel Passing that recreates the friendship of two light-skinned African-American women. The result is an intimate drama about color, its nuances and the friendship that Hall uses to delve into the dilemmas of his own family past. The documentary The Sparks Brothers reviews the career of the musical duo, one of the most influential in glam rock , which has never found its place in the industry. Directed by Edgar Wright, it makes use of all kinds of resources, in addition to archival images, drawings, cutouts or collages , and has the charisma and strange humor of the main duo in its favor .

The films have been reviewed by Elsa Fernández-Santos and Javier Ocaña and the reviews can be read here.

Imagen de 'El vientre del mar'.

The belly of the sea

In 1816, a frigate is stranded off the coast of Senegal. A precarious boat is built in which they force 147 men, but hunger, the inclemency of the sea , madness and a fierce fight are unleashed on that drifting raft

Freddie Highmore, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey y Sam Riley (derecha), en 'Way Down'.

Way Down

The legend that the Bank Spain is impregnable and cannot be robbed does not scare a brilliant young engineer recruited to find out how to access its interior. The objective: a small treasure that will be deposited in the bank for only ten days

Dani Rovira y Cecilia Suárez, en 'Cuidado con lo que deseas'.

Be careful what you wish for

Miguel and Laura they decide to spend Christmas, with their young children, in a cabin in the mountains. Grandfather Benigno, endowed with magical powers, finally cannot accompany them, but the children steal his magic ball that grants wishes to those who possess it

Ruth Negga (izquierda) y Tessa Thompson, en 'Claroscuro'

Chiaroscuro

In the decade of 1920, in the United States, Clare is a mulatto woman married to a white racist who pretends to be white, even to her husband, to benefit from the social and economic status that was denied to blacks at that time

Los hermanos Russell y Ron Mael, The Sparks Brothers, en una imagen del documental.

The Sparks Brothers

Children of the decade of over the years 60, Ron and Russell are two brothers from Los Angeles who fed on popcorn and pop music until the brilliance of the musical spectacles illuminated a path that has borne fruit 47 Studio albums

Photo of bcfadmin bcfadminNovember 12, 2021
3
LinkedIn Tumblr Pinterest Reddit VKontakte Print
Photo of bcfadmin

bcfadmin

WhatsApp
Back to top button