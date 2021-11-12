'the-belly-of-the-sea'-and-four-other-films-to-see-this-weekend

In The Belly of the Sea, Agustí Villaronga adapts Ocean Sea , by the writer Alessandro Baricco, to talk about cowardice and ineptitude. The director of Pa negre, film with which he won nine Goya awards in 2011 , brings together the cruelty that his films usually have from a fusion of theatrical reflections. Way Down smells like an attempt to take advantage of the international success of La casa de papel , and everything is forgettable except the staging by Jaume Balagueró when we have the information. Be careful what you wish for brings together barely an hour and twenty of footage about “a family that turned its back on magic.”

The British Rebecca Hall makes her directing debut with Claroscuro, an adaptation of the novel Passing that recreates the friendship of two light-skinned African-American women. The result is an intimate drama about color, its nuances and the friendship that Hall uses to delve into the dilemmas of his own family past. The documentary The Sparks Brothers reviews the career of the musical duo, one of the most influential in glam rock , which has never found its place in the industry. Directed by Edgar Wright, it makes use of all kinds of resources, in addition to archival images, drawings, cutouts or collages , and has the charisma and strange humor of the main duo in its favor .

The films have been reviewed by Elsa Fernández-Santos and Javier Ocaña and the reviews can be read here.