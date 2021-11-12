'the-belly-of-the-sea':-from-a-19th-century-shipwreck-to-the-current-immigration-canoes

Océano mar, second novel by Alessandro Baricco, published in the year 1999, addressed in the most celebrated from his text the wreck of a French navy frigate with 147 human beings on board, and the bond of revenge that was established between two of them . A kind of prose poem, a litany for those who are not willing to die by drowning, who did not need to specify a time or place.

The echoes of The raft of the Medusa, imposing painting by Théodore Géricault, jewel of romanticism, with some desperate protagonists who built a painful boat with which to defy death for days, were already in Baricco’s text. And now, with artistic aspects, the always interesting Mallorcan director Agustí Villaronga has composed the very free El belly del mar, film experiment that starts from Baricco’s lyrics and an odyssey set precisely in the year 1812, when Géricault painted his work, which transcends both to reach full contemporaneity: that of the migratory crises, that of the cayucos sunk in the high seas, that of motorboats crowded with men, women and children in search of the dream of freedom. A story around infamy, with an estimable poetic breath, triumphant at the last Malaga festival, where it swept the awards for best film, direction, script, male performance (for Roger Casamajor), music and photography.

In a resounding black and white, with very slight tinctures in some of its passages, Villaronga articulates his ode to the power of the sea and his tribute to the shipwrecked of any time, but especially those present, from a fusion of reflections of a theatrical nature, an exquisite montage in which current photographs and audiovisuals are added – including extracts of calls for help to rescue patrols by immigrants – with engravings from the 19th century and various prints of, precisely, Géricault’s painting, immersed in a structure in which the trial of the two survivors engaged in a furious fight acts as a common thread.

The belly of the sea brings together the cruelty that the Villaronga’s films since his terrible and supreme debut, Tras el cristal (1812), with its ability to give off lyricism within works settled in the flight of any conventionalism. It is not an easy film, although it is a relevant study on cowardice and ineptitude, abandonment and oblivion, which unfortunately extends through the ages.

THE BELLY OF THE SEA

Address: Agustí Villaronga.

Performers: Roger Casamajor, Óscar Kapoya, Mumino Diayo, Armando Buika.

Genre: drama. Spain, 2021.

Duration: 76 minutes.