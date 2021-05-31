The best Amazon deals – Old Sport Republic

There are lots of promotions on Amazon during these French days! Here are the best deals not to be missed from the American dealer. While the French Days are in full swing through June 2, Amazon plans to participate with a plethora of promotions. Gamers will be able to discover many very interesting promotions on hardware or high-tech products as well as gaming: Big-name gaming mice such as the G502 Hero from Logitech are included in the prices. If you’re looking for a second screen to add to your up gaming set, Amazon happens to have a few deals that might actually interest you. Ultra-fast NVMe SSDs are also affected by these powerful actions! The 1TB WD is at its lowest price point in a long time. We have selected the best offers from this retailer. There is something for every taste and budget! You will be able to do great business by indulging yourself without breaking the bank. These great offers are valid until June 2nd, when the French Days 2021 ends. But until then there are still many great tips to discover! Here is our pick of the very best in gaming, hardware, and high tech

The best hardware deals

Logitech MX master

This mouse is suitable for those looking for an accessory that combines both gaming and office automation. In fact, thanks to its fluidity due to its high power laser system, this Logitech model increases your control on all surfaces including glass for a resolution of 4000 dpi. ‘A micro USB cable and charge it in just 3 minutes. The mouse has 70 days of battery life when fully charged! Not bad. With the scroll wheel you can navigate quickly and easily through your documents and websites with one touch. It’s convenient and handy. Its design naturally follows the shape of your hand and wrist. This makes it perfect for everyday use and quite interesting for gaming, even if there are more suitable mice in the Logitech G series. Buy Logitech MX Master Gaming Mouse for € 59.99 instead of € 89.99

Seagate 4 TB hard drive

With its 4 TB of free space, this HDD is perfect for expanding your internal storage on your PC or console. They can store a ton of software and video games.

WHY BUY AN EXTERNAL HARD DRIVE?

The update that allows the PS5 system to accommodate HDDs has been available for some time. With this device you can easily expand your internal storage. You know, the rise of the dematerialized is forcing us to keep more and more data. The purchase of a hard drive over 1 TB is almost a must. It is true that the price of NVMe SSDs has fallen sharply in the past few months. But you can still expect more than 300 € if you want to equip yourself with this technology with 4 TB. The price remains the main argument of an HDD to this day. In fact, you can get a 4TB hard drive for less than $ 100, more than enough to store a variety of software, files, and games. Please note that PS5 and Xbox series games cannot be read directly from a hard drive. You need to transfer to the console’s internal SSD in order to use it. Buy 4 TB HDD for € 98.99 instead of € 145.99

Aukey Gaming Office at a discount of € 75 with a promo code

For people who need to invest in a gaming desk, Amazon offers this sturdy and sturdy Aukey model at a very competitive price compared to the competition! The desk is secured by a strong steel frame and T-shaped legs weighing 150kg for a foolproof Stability. The desk is big enough to accommodate a PC, laptop, keyboard, mouse, monitor, and loads of equipment. The Aukey desk measures 114.3 cm (L) x 58.42 cm (W) x 73.66 cm (H) and has side panels with easy to adjust the RGB lighting with 8 modes to decorate your gaming corner and even increase the gaming experience. Finally, the desk comes complete with a cable management stand, eyelets, a cup holder, a hook for the headphone holder and adjustable feet. A complete piece of furniture specially designed for us gamers! Check the box “Voucher” to benefit from a € 75 reduction in your shopping cart. Enjoy € 75 reduction at the Aukey Gaming Desk

-150 € on the Sennheiser GSP 670 wireless dongle + Bluetooth gaming headset!

This is a very nice promotion we’re taking there, as this Sennheiser gaming headset is normally sold around € 350, is now available for a little over € 200, a € 150 discount! This wireless gaming headset has a dongle that also offers you first-class audio comfort with the 7.1 surround option. It has a microphone that turns on or off depending on whether you lower it or not, and it’s bluetooth too. A real multi-platform helmet! Find the Sennheiser GSP 670 headphones for € 200.50 instead of € 349 on Amazon

The Asus 24.5 “165Hz 0.5ms TN panel for less than 240 €

This screen from Asus is a concentrate of technology that is entirely geared towards gaming. In fact, its 0.5 ms response time, 165 Hz refresh rate, and TN panel make it a real invitation to video games. Because with this monitor it will be particularly impressive! In addition, you can also rely on the G-Sync and FreeSync technologies embedded in it, which allow you to play in optimal conditions. Find the Asus VG258QR screen for € 239.99 instead of € 259 on Amazon

The best high-tech deals

The Apple iPhone 12 64GB for under € 800 on Amazon!

Are you more of an Apple? So the iPhone 12 is sure to catch your eye and that’s a good thing, it’s at the heart of a nice promotion from French Days. In fact, Amazon is offering the Californian company’s latest flagship for just 799 euros! A price rarely reached by this model: does the iPhone 12 need an introduction? With its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and its A14 Bionic Chip, it represents all of Apple’s know-how when it comes to smartphones. Its other great strength is on the photo side as it has a dual 12 Mpx camera – enough to record videos in 4K. In short, a small concentrate of technology at a particularly attractive price: You can find the Apple iPhone 12 64GB for € 799 instead of € 909.99 on Amazon

Alexa Echo Dot available at the lowest price!

This small networked speaker is a real everyday companion! This multimedia Swiss Army Knife will help you with your tasks and meet all your needs. Would you like to order something from Amazon? Ask Alexa to take it over directly from you. Would you like to know the TV program for tonight or do a quick internet search? Alexa takes your calls! Translation, agenda, internet search and many other functions are integrated in this voice assistant. Compatible with Fire TV, but also all Alexa-connected objects, you can then control your TV with your voice, control your connected home and turn on the lights, lock doors or even set your thermostat. The speaker is also used to listen to streaming tracks on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify or Deezer, contact your loved ones with hands-free calls or just chat with the famous Alexa. Available in white, anthracite or bluish gray, the Echo Dot has a compact design and is ready to help. The possibilities are endless for a small device that is now available on Amazon for just € 24.99. Buy Alexa Echo Dot for € 24.99 instead of € 49.99 French Days: Don’t miss any offers at the event