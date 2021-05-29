The best bakery offers – Old Sport Republic

Boulanger has a lot of very interesting offers in the areas of gaming, hardware and high-tech! Here is our pick of the best promotions so you don’t miss a single one! Boulanger has been a specialist household appliance and multimedia retailer for decades. With the arrival of Black Friday and the recent French Days, the distributor has been able to come up with very competitive deals to reach out to gamers and tech enthusiasts looking for the latest product at the best price. The French Days are therefore an opportunity for Boulanger to offer discounts and promotions on televisions, audio systems and smartphones from renowned brands at prices that match the most attractive of its competitors! This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to find great deals so you can save money while having fun! Here is our pick of the best promotions not to be missed during these French Days 2021 at Boulanger.

The best deals on video games

FIFA 21 on Xbox One / Xbox Series X for € 26.99 at Boulanger!

As the euro approaches, many players are preparing for this event by teasing the round ball on FIFA 21. If you own an Xbox One or an Xbox Series X, you know that the simulation benefits from a nice promotion at Boulanger. € 26.99 instead of € 69.99, that’s a great bargain. No hanging around on FIFA 21, it’s obviously Electronic Arts’ reference football simulation. More than 700 teams and nearly 17,000 players await in this 2021 edition, which works on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X. In fact, Smart Delivery allows you to download the next-gen version without spending a penny more Find FIFA 21 on Xbox One / Xbox Series X for € 26.99 instead of € 69.99 on Boulanger

The best high-tech deals

The iPhone 11 Pro in sharp decline

IPhone is gaining in performance year after year, but if there’s one thing that doesn’t really go down it’s its price. The big discounts on the latest iPhones are quite rare indeed, and each new promotion is a small event in itself. On the occasion of the French Days, Boulanger has an interesting offer for the high-end model of 2019: the iPhone 11 Pro. In fact, it is offered at a discount of more than € 200 and can therefore be purchased for € 849, and the iPhone 11 Pro will last forever thanks to its beautiful 5.8-inch OLED screen, solid autonomy and A13 Bionic chip still largely on the road delivers a very solid performance. The strength of the iPhone 11 Pro compared to the classic is undoubtedly the high-end photo part, which consists of a main module, an optical zoom and an ultra-large sensor angle with 12 megapixels each. The iPhone 11 Pro can also film in Ultra HD at 60 FPS, with the addition of an “audio zoom” system that focuses the sound recording on the correct subject. In short, the iPhone 11 Pro remains an excellent product despite its almost 2 years of service, especially at this price point. Check out the iPhone 11 Pro for € 849 at Boulanger

4K for less than 900 € at Sony

The French Days are an opportunity to do good business! And this smart TV from Sony has just seen its price drop! Now available for less than € 900, this makes an excellent investment in a smart TV that has 4K and everything you need to enjoy your next generation consoles. The latter is namely equipped with the full array LED system in order to develop more intense contrasts. In short, it will be perfect with the PlayStation 4 and 5, especially since it has HDMI 2.1 ports. Find the Sony 55 “4K Smart TV for € 899 instead of € 1090 at Boulanger

Samsung QLED TV drops in price

If you are looking for a top brand Qled TV, this Samsung model is perfect for you! This television offers very interesting services for films, series and games. First by its size! With its 75 “or 189 cm for a 4K UHD resolution, it is impressive. Liquid and calibrated for the game, it can natively go up to 100 Hz for a sound of 20 watts. On the connection side, the model is very well supplied with one HDMI port 2.1, three HDMI 2.0 ports and two USB ports. It’s a TV for the next generation. As a reminder, the QLED has better brightness than OLED and a more attractive price for a similar size. As much as Samsung Samsung added a Quantum processor which makes the TV very smart as it improves the picture for better fluidity and adjusts the brightness of the panel for better picture quality; HDR 10+ compatible, Dolby Digital Plus and with a voice control this TV has serious advantages to accompany you towards the next gen! Buy TV Sasmung QLED QE75 for 1490 € instead of 2287 €

Sony soundbar down 25%

A nice 4K TV to enjoy lots of content and games is a must! However, the picture is not everything. The sound quality that deserves this name enables a more immersive immersion thanks to spatialization! Especially if you don’t have enough space, you can save with this equipment: The HT-ZF9 model from Sony lets you immerse yourself right in the middle of the action with its multidirectional Dolby Atmos and DTS: X sound system. Sony has incorporated an in-house technology called Vertical Surround Engine that allows you to recreate 3D sound with just 3 speakers! Surprisingly, this feature avoids having to surround yourself with lots of speakers throughout your television area. This soundbar is also fully compatible with Chromecast Built-in and Spotify Connect and allows you to enjoy your music throughout the house with the wireless multi-room. Sound quality close to a home theater is the promise of this soundbar. Final model. Hi-Res audio compatible, the soundbar transmits high-definition sound without loss of audio quality thanks to the 4K HDR / Dolby Vision pass-through signal. Buy the Sony Sony HT-ZF9 Soundbar for € 599 instead of € 799

Yamaha YAS207 soundbar on sale

Soundbars are getting more and more democratic! Their small dimensions and increasingly high-quality functionalities make it possible to offer interesting products that can compete with the home theater. The price, as always, depends on your needs, but the most modern, small and high-quality models are sold from 200 €. This Yamaha model has many advantages to please music lovers, moviegoers and gamers! This soundbar can be mounted on a TV cabinet or hung directly on the wall and offers a variety of connection options: HDMI (Arc) for connection to the TV with control from the TV, optical input and output for reception and sharing in multi-channel, digital output in cinch for adding a possible subwoofer, but also Bluetooth 5.0 for connection to your computer, smartphone or tablet. As you have probably understood, this system adapts to your needs. It comes with a wireless subwoofer which is very convenient to position it or you will be left without a fuss with the many wires that are normally required for this type of installation. A great strength. Buy the Yamaha Soundbar YAS207 for € 249 instead of € 349

An extraordinary television to have some real fun

The term “having fun” seems to have been invented for this good plan. We are in fact talking about an ultra-high-end OLED television from LG, which unfortunately has a diagonal of 77 inches or still 195 cm. So you have to have space and a lot of setback in the living room, but the visual experience promises to do justice to the price. Because the price remains high, of course, even if the French Days offer the opportunity to achieve a considerable saving of € 1,260. The television is usually offered for € 4,990 and drops to € 3,730 here. Discover the 77 inch LG OLED TV for € 3,730 instead of € 4,990 at Boulanger For this price you get the best possible picture on a TV, thanks to the “infinite” contrast of the OLED, brilliant colors and a perfectly suitable TV for large-format video games thanks to G- Sync compatibility and 4 HDMI 2.1 ports. You can play 4K at over 60 FPS on a PS5 and Xbox Series X with ease. In short, a dream TV for everyone who has the space and the budget!

What are the French days?

The French Days are a time when all French retailers start numerous promotions for different and diverse products. Participating dealers this year are, as usual, Fnac-Darty, Boulanger, Cdiscount, Rue Du Commerce and Showroomprive.com. The French Days don’t just stop at these 6 retailers! Amazon and Rakuten are also in the game for our greatest pleasure

What are the dates of the French Days?

Online sites and physical stores may offer discounts starting Thursday May 27th and through Wednesday June 2nd as posted on the official website.

What promotional offers will be offered during these French Days 2021?

We will have something for everyone! The nature of the participating dealers suggests that high tech and hardware will be in the spotlight. Gaming PCs are available at low prices, mice from major brands or even 4K OLED TVs are on offer. It’s time to refresh your gear without breaking the bank with a wide range of products from the gaming, hardware, and high-tech universes.