The best Cdiscount offers – Old Sport Republic

Cdiscount is one of the French distributors participating in this event dedicated to France! Here is our selection of the offers not to be missed during these French Days 2021! The French Days offer Cdiscount the opportunity to discover very attractive prices for a large number of product ranges. Of course, we’re more interested in gaming, hardware and high-tech. The least we can say is that Cdiscount doesn’t disappoint! In fact, the best deals currently available at this retailer are with promotions on gaming PCs, televisions, screens, mice, and a variety of games. We are delighted that the brands are lowering their prices! For example, the LENOVO Legion 5 PC with an RTX 3060 is offered for less than € 1,100! A very attractive price! A nice surprise that comes with other happy things like the Xbox Series X surprise replenishment! Here is our selection of the best games, hardware and high-tech deals that you shouldn’t miss at Cdiscount!

15 € free from 199 € purchase

The French Days begin under the wheels! Cdiscount starts a promotional offer that cannot be refused! In fact, from 199 € purchase, the site offers you 15 € with the code FD15! This action affects smartphones, a gaming PC, a Collector’s Edition or even 4K TVs with the exception of Airpods! This promotion will be especially interesting for people who want to buy a product at a price of more than € 400! For example, if you’re looking for a laptop PC, RTX 3060 models are currently around $ 1,100! Using the code, you can cut it off by several dozen euros, a bargain not to be missed. Benefit from 15 € free from 199 € purchase

The best gaming offer

NieR Replicant remake

The title has just been released but is already cult, NieR Replicant Remake is currently on sale and is already enjoying a nice discount! The game, which sometimes falls victim to a lack, is available again at the best price at Cdiscount, which offers it for less than € 47. A lot for this game that re-explores the world of Yoko Taro, full of references, secrets, both dark and lush with loneliness. And if you loved NieR Automata, you will love this prequel remake. Find NieR Replicant Remake on PS4 for € 46.90 at Cdiscount

The best hardware deals

The BOSE QuietComfort 35 II headphones for less than 180 €!

Recognized for the quality of its audio equipment, the BOSE brand will see some of its references sold out during these French Days in 2021. The highly esteemed QuietComfort 35 II Silver thus reaches the minimum price of € 179.99 at Cdiscount! A great offer for these noise-canceling headphones: thanks to wireless Bluetooth technology, this BOSE QuietComfort 35 II is the ally of choice for many owners of iOS and Android phones. It is obviously equipped with a microphone that you can use to make your calls, while the noise cancellation allows you to cut out any surrounding noise. In terms of sound quality, it is again a great success, as is the BOSE know-how. The BOSE QuietComfort 35 II Silver headphones for € 179.99 instead of € 379.99 at Cdiscount

The 24 “AOC 24B2XHM2 screen for less than 100 €!

If you want to change your PC screen without breaking the bank, the French Days are here for you. In fact, the reseller Cdiscount is offering the 24-inch monitor AOC 24B2XHM2 for only 99.99 euros, compared to 174.40 euros in normal times. An impressive price for this device with quite respectable features. Equipped with a 24-inch VA panel, this screen is able to display a resolution of 1920×1080 with a refresh rate of 75Hz. Thanks to its response time of 4ms, it is suitable for both office and gaming. A great achievement by AOC, limited to the essentials to guarantee an affordable price that is further reduced on the occasion of these French days. Find the AOC 24B2XHM2 screen at € 99.99 instead of € 174.40 at Cdiscount

Lenovo Legion 5 laptop PC dropped in price

Everyone is talking about gaming laptops these days! The French Days are an opportunity to get your hands on very good machines and save money at the same time. Such is the case with this Lenovo Legion 5, which is equipped with an RTX 3060. Enjoy more than € 70 discount on the Lenovo Legion 5 PC with the code FD15 at Cdiscount This Legion 5 model thus has all the necessary functions to meet the needs of gamers when small concessions such as resolution or display frequency are made. Please note that this PC is sold without an operating system. This model benefits from a nice technical data sheet: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, a GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, 8 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD. The screen has a diagonal of 15.6 “inches and shows a Full HD resolution (1,920 x 1,080) and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Thanks to its weight of 2.5 kg, it is also quite easy to transport. In terms of connectivity this model includes 3 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port, 1 ethernet port and 1 HDMI port. It is definitely a nice machine that lets you play all current games very comfortably with more than 60 FPS in Play Full HD.You can also benefit from ray tracing and DLSS in compatible games.

The 32 “1 ms 165 Hz FHD curved PC gaming screen is experiencing a drop in price

This ViewSonic screen is currently being offered at a particularly attractive discount that brings the price below the 200 euro mark. A very interesting price for this special 32-inch diagonal gamer monitor, a response time of 1 ms, 165 Hz refresh rate and Full HD resolution. In addition, it comes with AMD FreeSync technology that allows you to sync your AMD graphics card with the monitor, which can avoid the effects of blurring, stuttering and tearing of the image. The curvature of this screen is 1500R, which gives a real immersion effect. In short, a real ViewSonic VX3218 PC gaming screen for 199 € instead of 299 € can be found at Cdiscount

The best high-tech deals

The MacBook Air 2020 with M1 chip for € 1,029

If you’re in the mood to upgrade to a MacBook but the high prices have been dampening so far, now may be the time to try it out. On the occasion of the French Days 2021, the MacBook Air 2020 will be offered at the very attractive price of € 1,029.99 at Cdiscount. As a reminder: this model is equipped with an M1 chip developed by Apple and offers an excellent level of performance with a record autonomy of more than 15 hours. This model also includes 256 GB of SSD storage and 8 GB of RAM. The MacBook Air is a great laptop for everyday work and on the go. So far it has been difficult to find it for less than 1000 euros and this “French Days” promotion is current. Buy the MacBook Air M1 for € 1029.99 at Cdiscount

AirPods 2 fall under 130 euros

Is It Really Necessary to Introduce Apple’s AirPods? They are arguably the most popular “true wireless” headphones, perfect companions for an iPhone. On the occasion of the French Days 2021, they benefit from a nice discount at Cdiscount and fall below € 130. Buy AirPods 2 for € 124.99 on Cdiscount The great strength of AirPods 2 is its ease of use, especially when you use it with an iPhone. Pairing is done in seconds and the integration with iOS is exemplary. They are also very good “hands-free kits” thanks to the excellent quality of the voice recording. As with all Apple products, you can also control the set with Siri. Lateral autonomy, you can count on 5 hours of use, with a charge from the box that offers a total of 15 hours of battery. After all, we appreciate the comfort and excellent support of the headphones.

What are the French days?

The French Days are a time when all French retailers start numerous promotions for different and diverse products. Participating dealers this year are, as usual, Fnac-Darty, Boulanger, Cdiscount, Rue Du Commerce and Showroomprive.com. The French Days don’t just stop at these 6 retailers! Amazon and Rakuten are also in the game for our greatest pleasure

What are the dates of the French Days?

Online sites and physical stores may offer discounts starting Thursday May 27th and through Wednesday June 2nd as posted on the official website.

What promotional offers will be offered during these French Days 2021?

We will have something for everyone! The nature of the participating dealers suggests that high tech and hardware will be in the spotlight. Gaming PCs are available at low prices, mice from major brands or even 4K OLED TVs are on offer. It’s time to refresh your gear without breaking the bank with a wide range of products from the gaming, hardware, and high-tech universes.