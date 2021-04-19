The best current methodologies to apply Reskilling and Uspkilling in companies

Michael Page, a brand owned by PageGroup, a consulting firm specializing in the selection of skilled talent, analyzed the benefits and current methodologies for applying Reskilling and Uspkilling. Something fundamental in the current atypical context, derived from the COVID-19 crisis, so that organizations can meet the challenges they face with maximum productivity and efficiency.

These new approaches to training and developing teams that companies are adopting allow, on the one hand, the acquisition of new skills that help employees improve their performance in their current role, upskilling. While on the other hand, requalification makes it possible to develop existing skills, but adapted to the current context. This blended learning and development approach helps companies fill a potential skills gap that may arise from the emergence of new technology or from changing market conditions.

According to data from Michael Page, in the last few months, 32% of candidates who applied for their vacancies in Europe said they had done some type of requalification, while 34% had done the same with Upskilling.

Benefits of skills development and re-qualification

At a time marked by change, where the effects of the pandemic have had an impact on all sectors, digitization continues to advance at an unprecedented speed and the labor market is more competitive than ever, the rise in skills and requalification allows teams to adapt to a very dynamic environment. working environment.

On the other hand, adopting a proactive approach in the training and development of teams not only guarantees the success of the company, but also a motivated and reinforced human capital, which positively values ​​the investment in the employee and the commitment to his future.

“Skill-building and retraining is a great option for updating a team’s skills without needing a significant financial investment or time. The key to the success of this approach is the ability to identify the skills needed to run the business, as well as the people on the team who have the ability and motivation to acquire them. From there, the appropriate strategies must be implemented and recruitments planned based on this information, ”says Jaime Asnai Gonzlez, Managing Director of PageGroup Espaa.

Development and requalification methodologies

The Personal Development Plan or PDP (for its acronym in English) is one of the best ways to ensure the continuous training and development of all employees. If the organization implements them as a standard for the entire workforce and they are managed properly, they can help employees develop their skills and competencies in an agile way.

Internal training programs that extend the capacity of one or more employees to the rest of the team and fill in gaps. This formula also encourages collaboration and knowledge sharing within the company.

Courses and seminars complement internal talent development to update the skills of a team. Once one or more employees have acquired these skills, they can take it upon themselves to pass them on to the rest of the team.

There are other newer types of formulas, such as microlearning, through online tutorials, informative videos or even mobile applications, or even mentoring, a very useful method for young professionals, who can benefit from the knowledge. and the experience of their peers. Ms senior.

