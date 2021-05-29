The best Fnac offers – Old Sport Republic

These French days are full of surprises on the Fnac side! Gaming products, hardware and high-tech at low prices, here is our selection of the best offers that you should not miss on the occasion of these French Days 2021 at fnac. Since this Thursday, May 27th, it has been the bargain fair! Gaming enthusiasts, technology enthusiasts and music lovers will find what they are looking for in a large catalog of wonderful devices and other products from renowned brands. Consoles, games, gaming mice, keyboards and 4K smart TVs are already available. Yesterday the live ended on a great 4K Samsung micro LED TV with a promotion of more than € 200! A real bargain for people who want to purchase this model soon. Here are the gaming, hardware, and high-tech bargains that you shouldn’t miss during French Days 2021 at fnac.

The best gaming deals

Pikmin 3 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch for € 44.99

French Days 2021 is also an opportunity to fill your game library at a lower cost. On the Fnac page, we can find the excellent Pikmin 3 Deluxe, which is on sale for € 44.99 versus € 59.99 in normal times. A great adventure for Nintendo Switch owners! Alph, Brittany and Charlie are sent to the planet Koppai to find food and encounter fun little creatures called Pikmin. Our three explorers will soon understand the full potential of these humanoids, capable of working together to accomplish various tasks. Move rocks, attack enemy creatures … it’s up to you to tell them what to do to achieve your goals! This exciting adventure was rewarded with a nice 15 out of 20 in our columns. Find Pikmin 3 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch for € 44.99 instead of € 59.99 at Fnac

The Last Of Us Part II at great prices

Another must-have exclusive to PlayStation 4, The Last of Us Part II, drops to € 29.99 on the Boulanger site. This is the physical version of the game and it usually costs € 69.99. Ready to kill the infected? So don’t miss out on this Days of Play offer! After the hugely popular The Last of Us, The Last of Us Part II invites you to follow the adventures of Ellie, a young survivor set out on an adventure in a pandemic ravaged in the United States. In fact, a mushroom called Cordyceps has turned much of the population into zombies, and to avenge the death of a loved one, our heroine has to take to the streets. An exciting and emotional adventure that has won more than 300 awards since its release! Find The Last Of Us Part 2 on PS4 for € 29.99 instead of € 69.99 at Fnac

Ghost of Tsushima on sale

All players have heard of Ghost of Tsushima, a formidable adventure set in Japan in 1274. Rated 15 out of 20 points by us, this PlayStation 4 exclusive takes you on an exciting revenge quest mixed with particularly well-oiled gameplay. Thanks to Sony’s Days of Play promotion, the physical version of this title will be reduced to € 29.99 (instead of € 69.99)! Determined to resist the Mongol invasion that hits his land, the warrior Jin Sakai takes up arms to face his new enemies. The latter’s leader, Kothun Khan, stands out as a formidable enemy and our hero has no choice but to adopt new ways of fighting. The Bushido doctrine is gradually giving way to less conventional but very effective methods. Accompanied by an army of believers, he throws himself headlong into this fight to fend off the intruders … Find Ghost of Tsushima for € 29.99 instead of € 69.99 at Fnac

FIFA 21 available at a knockdown price

While you wait for Euro 2021, which starts in June, you can check your technical skills in FIFA 21. The benchmark football simulation falls to the (very small) price of € 24.99 on PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5 thanks to a major promotion by Fnac Limits of great depth. Whether with career mode, online games or just multiplayer games with friends on the couch, this is the ultimate simulation. You will find hundreds of official teams split between Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Premier League and many other leagues. Global competitions are also on the program, such as the Champions League or the UEFA Europa League. In short, everything you need to excite football fans: find FIFA 21 on PS4 for € 24.99 instead of € 69.99 on Fnac

The best hardware deals

Xbox Series S + headset package

Nice price drop for the “next-gen”: The Xbox Series S console will actually be offered in different packages at the French Days 2021 with a discount of 17% depending on the retailer. At Fnac.com, the console is therefore offered with a wired headset that can be plugged directly into the controller. Discover the Xbox Series S + headset for € 319.99 at Fnac.com As a reminder, the Xbox Series S has some similarities with the Xbox Series X, starting with the latest generation AMD architecture. It’s a little less powerful, however, and better suited to playing at 1080p. Still, it is a “real” next generation console that is compatible with all new Xbox products.

Corsair K55 RGB keyboard on sale

To improve your skills in the game there is nothing like good equipment! Thanks to the French Days, the black Corsair K55 RGB gaming keyboard has risen from € 59.99 to € 44.99, an exceptional price for this peripheral device specially developed for gamers. To take advantage of this promotion, visit the Fnac website.This membrane keyboard has RGB backlighting that allows you to match its color to that of your other peripherals. On the performance side, the Corsair K55 promises six programmable buttons, multi-key anti-ghosting and an IP42 certification that makes it resistant to liquids. A great piece for gamers who are looking for performance at a low price. Find the Corsair K55 RGB Black Keyboard for € 44.99 at Fnac

The best high-tech offers

4K OLED Panasonic TVs for under € 1200

The gradual introduction of next-gen consoles requires devices with compatible televisions. Panasonic is a Japanese brand well known for its imaging expertise. These models are high quality and compete with the giants in the industry. Its 55 ” screen is HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG, DolbyVision, HLG Photo and Dolby Vision IQ compatible. A strong point to use the many video game productions, but also films and series in SVOD. On the audio output side, the TX55 is equipped with an optical digital connection and a headphone output. In terms of video and computer input ports, it has 4 HDMI 2.0 ports, a CI port, RJ45 ethernet input and 3 USB ports which are enough to connect multiple consoles and peripherals like a home theater. Various picture and sound effects modes are available to take advantage of the many streaming services built into this networked TV. The Panasonic TX-55 offers you a very good basis to enjoy the new generation of consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X. Buy Panasonic 4K OLED TV for € 1199 instead of € 1599

Samsung Neo QLED 50 “with ODR from 200 €

Note for fans of high-end televisions, the Samsung Neo QLED 50 “QE50QN90A 4K UHD Black 2021 is advertised by Fnac. A real benchmark in terms of picture quality, the QLED technology is available from € 1299 (via Samsung ODR from 200 €.).), Against normally 1699. We no longer present the QLED series from Samsung, which can easily keep up with the best OLED televisions on the market in terms of rendering, with a size of 50 inches or 125 cm Diagonale, this 4K television offers a sampling frequency of 100 Hz, as well as HDR10 + and HLG technologies. A high-end panel, which is accompanied by Samsung-specific SmartTV functions, enough to enjoy Netflix or Amazon Prime Video natively. In short, a very high-end model of the range, the price of which drops to € 1299 thanks to a double promotion: an immediate € 200 reduction at Fnac and a € 200 refund offer from Samsung for any purchase made before 06/22/2021 (see Conditions). Eo QLED 50 “QE50QN90A 4K UHD Black 2021 for € 1,499 (+ Samsung ODR of € 200) at Fnac

What are the French days?

The French Days are a time when all French retailers start numerous promotions for different and diverse products. Participating dealers this year are, as usual, Fnac-Darty, Boulanger, Cdiscount, Rue Du Commerce and Showroomprive.com. The French Days don’t just stop at these 6 retailers! Amazon and Rakuten are also in the game for our greatest pleasure

What are the dates of the French Days?

Online sites and physical stores may offer discounts starting Thursday May 27th and through Wednesday June 2nd as posted on the official website.

What promotional offers will be offered during these French Days 2021?

We will have something for everyone! The nature of the participating dealers suggests that high tech and hardware will be in the spotlight. Gaming PCs are available at low prices, mice from major brands or even 4K OLED TVs are on offer. It’s time to refresh your gear without breaking the bank with a wide range of products from the gaming, hardware, and high-tech universes.