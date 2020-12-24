The best free antivirus for Windows 10 is installed on your PC

Installing a free antivirus is one of the first things many Windows users do when setting up a new PC. This is an old custom, inherited from a time when Microsoft’s integrated solution was poor and viruses were rampant on the web. Panda, AVAST or McAfee are some names that will sound familiar to you. Today we have just put an end to the myth that you need to install free antivirus in Windows 10. You already have the best one installed: Microsoft Defender.

Microsoft Defender: Complete protection at no additional cost

Microsoft claims on its own website that “Windows 10 is the most secure version of Windows to date.” It’s not a toast to the sun, it’s a reality that relies on two proper names: Microsoft Defender and Windows Hello. The second is the Windows security system based on biometric data, which allows us to use our fingerprint or face to unlock the PC or perform transactions in the Store.

Microsoft Defender, meanwhile, is the latest evolution of Windows built-in antivirus. If in Windows 8 and 8.1 those of Redmond were already starting to offer a native solution that received very good reviews, that of Windows 10 has been largely exceeded. Its real-time protection, its control over applications and browsers and its constantly updated virus definitions will keep us completely safe on a daily basis.

Performance and efficiency: the keys to the success of free Windows 10 antivirus

In addition to security, it offers two key benefits: low impact on PC performance and not being annoying. The first of these is essential, because there are many free third-party antivirus programs out there that impact PC performance so great that they make a difference (for the worse) when it comes to computers. less powerful.

In that sense, Microsoft Defender (formerly known as Windows Defender) does a great job. In fact, in our Windows 10 optimization tutorial (attached to the previous paragraph), we recommend that you disable other possible antiviruses, and we show you how to keep Microsoft Defender enabled.

As to how little boring it is, you just have to compare it with other options like AVAST or McAfee. These tend to incorporate more (often unfounded) alerts and banners that are detrimental to our user experience. An antivirus should always be alert but without us realizing it, doing its job silently. This task is perfectly fulfilled by Microsoft Defender.

Numerous independent site studies rank it as one of the best options on all fronts. We think so too, basing ourselves on one of the main maxims of computing (and life in general): why play something that works well?